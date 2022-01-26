Indian Railways Put Level 1, RRB NTPC Exams On Hold Amid Widespread Protests

The Railways Recruitment Board of the Indian Railways has decided to hold the RRB NTPC and Level 1 Exam 2021 after hundreds of students staged a protest at Bihar Sharif Railway Station alleging discrepancies in the results. Hundreds of students came on the railway tracks and blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi Railway Line in Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna. The protests caused a brief disruption in the railway services, which soon cleared. The frustrated students alleged several discrepancies in the results; they stared at a bleak future.

Ministry Issued A Notice Warning The Aspirants

The Railway Officials reached the spot after the blockade was cleared. The Ministry of Railways issued a public notice informing that aspirants who resorted to vandalism and destruction of public property might face lifetime debarment from taking the exam. In the statement, the Ministry mentioned that several videos of such activities would be examined with the help of specialized agencies, and candidates/aspirants found indulged in such unlawful activities will be held liable for police action and lifetime debarment from obtaining a Railway job.

Agitated Passengers Burnt AA Passenger Train

Hindustan Times reported that the agitated aspirants burnt a passenger train and pelted stones at the security forces. Several candidates who appeared for RRB NTPC exams alleged that the department had raised the cut-off bar for the examination and had selected fewer students for the next testing stage. The CBT 2 examination was scheduled for February 15 and 19, 2022. The students said that the second examination stage is equivalent to 'cheating' those who appeared for and cleared the first stage. The Railways Recruitment Board had declared the results for the first stage on January 15, 2022.

