Uttar Pradesh: Three Elderly Women Given Anti-Rabies Vaccine Instead Of COVID-19 Jab

In an incident that highlights gross medical negligence, three elderly women who had visited a government hospital to get a COVID-19 jab were administered rabies vaccine in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

A probe was ordered after the matter gained the attention of the authorities. A pharmacist was suspended and a show-cause notice has been issued to the medical superintendent of the Community Health Centre, according to The Hindu.

Saroj (70), Anarkali (72) and Satyawati (60) had been to the health centre to get vaccinated against COVID-19. However, one of them started feeling dizzy and nauseous after the inoculation. She, then, rushed to a private practitioner for a check-up who found out that the certificate mentioned rabies vaccine shots.

She had been doubtful when the official on duty did not ask her for the Aadhar cards which was mandatory for the process.

"The affected women are in their late 60s and early 70s. Instead of approaching the COVID-19 vaccine OPD [outpatient department], they stood in the line at general OPD and said 'tika laga do' [get us vaccinated]," said Jasjeet Kaur, District Magistrate, Shamli.



"An inquiry has been ordered and the SDM [Sub-Divisional Magistrate] and Additional Chief Medical Officer have been asked to submit their report by evening. The responsibility will be fixed and action will be taken against the erring officials," she added.

Kaur said that even though the women stood in the wrong line, it was the pharmacist's job to conduct proper verification and follow the standard procedure before administering the jab. Hence, he was been suspended on account of carelessness.

Also Read: Brazilian Nurses Use Water-Filled Gloves To Simulate 'Human Touch' For Isolated COVID-19 Patients