Three Doses Of Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes COVID Omicron Variant: Study

Pfizer and BioNTech released a statement on December 8 stating that their three-shot course of the COVID vaccine could neutralize the new Omicron variant in the laboratory test, signalling the early probability of booster shots being essential protection against exposure from the new Variant.

Recent data reveals that the third dose increased the neutralizing antibody titers by 25 fold compared to the two doses against the Omicron variant, as reported by Pfizer and BioNTech via press Release on Omicron Variant.

Severity of Variant

This Variant was first detected last month in Southern Africa and Hong Kong, which triggered a global Alarm about another surge in Infections. Numbers Emerging from south Africa Suggest that the Variant is infectious but less severe.

Effectiveness of Third Shot

Both the companies said that two doses of their vaccine resulted in significantly lower neutralizing antibodies but could still be protective against severe disease. However, according to what BioNTech chief medical officer said in a press conference, a Third dose is required to restore the protection.

The two German and US-based companies are the first manufacturers of Covid vaccine to acquire an official update regarding their efficacy of shot against Omicron.

The omicron variant was neutralized about as effectively as two doses neutralized the original virus identified in China in samples of blood taken around a month after the third shot was given.

Scientists speculate that a high jump in Antibodies that comes with the third dose of covid-9 vaccines might be enough to counter any decrease in effectiveness as antibody levels predict how well a vaccine may prevent infection with the coronavirus. Nevertheless, they are just one layer of the immune system's defence.

Statements Recorded

BioNTech CEO Ugur Sachin suggested that countries might consider shortening the gap between second and third doses of the vaccine to combat the new Variant, as per a report in IndiaToday.



"Although Two doses of the vaccines may still offer protection against severe disease caused by omicron strain, It is clear from these preliminary data that protection is maximized with the third dose of our vaccine," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was quoted as saying by IndiaTV.

Also Read: IAF Chopper Crash: Late Wing Commander PS Chauhan's Last Conversation With His Family Before Implode