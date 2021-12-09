IAF Chopper Crash: Late Wing Commander PS Chauhan's Last Conversation With His Family Before Implode

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other personnel of the Armed Forces lost their lives after a military helicopter crashed in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8, the Indian Air Force (IAF) announced. One of those was Wing Commander PS Chauhan, whose mother is now recollecting the last conversation she had with her son over a phone call.

Sushila Chauhan, mother of late Wing Commander PS Chauhan, at her Agra home in Uttar Pradesh has been going over every word that she spoke to her son on the night of December 7.

PSS Chauhan's Last Words

It was just hours after this, the Air Force officer died in the chopper crash that claimed 13 lives in Tamil Nadu, which also included India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika.

P S Chauhan was the pilot in command of the Mi-17V-5 military transport helicopter that went down shortly after it took off from the Sulur Air Force base at 11.45 am, Coimbatore, for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills. Chauhan leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter, a nine-year-old son and a wife.

Speaking about the incident, Chauhan's father Surendra Singh Chauhan revealed that he came to know about the incident from different news reports. "He would talk to everyone with affection," Chauhan's father has been quoted as saying by a report in NDTV.

Indian Aircraft Have Become Flying Coffins

In a report, a major chunk of the Indian fleet belongs to Russian made aircraft, which have been the most accident-prone. In 2014, the Russian MiG jet was reported to be the most accident-prone, infamously termed 'flying coffin' 'widow maker'.

The pilots of MiG regularly complained of MiG models landing too fast and that the design of the window canopy means they can't see the runway correctly. Following the situation, the India Air Force had gradually retired the older planes dated back to 1960.

