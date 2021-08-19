All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Those Scared In India Should Go To Afghanistan: Bihar BJP MLA Kicks Up Row With His Comments

Credits: Facebook (Haribhushan Thakur) 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Those Scared In India Should Go To Afghanistan': Bihar BJP MLA Kicks Up Row With His Comments

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Bihar,  19 Aug 2021 5:44 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The comments were made by Bihar BJP MLA, Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul. He said that the situation of women in Afghanistan would help recognise the value of women's rights in India

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

"Those who feel scared in India should go to Afghanistan to understand the value of India". These are the comments made by BJP MLA from Bihar's Bisfi constituency of the Madhubani district, Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul, while speaking on the latest developments in war-torn Afghanistan.

The controversial remark is being seen as a reference to those critical of the government and its policies, especially the hike in petrol and diesel prices.

"It won't have any impact on India, but those who feel scared here can go there... petrol and diesel are cheaper. Once there, they will understand the value of India," NDTV quoted him as saying.

In addition, the situation of women in Afghanistan would help recognise the value of women's rights in India, he added.

Bachaul said that the current situation in the country is worse than a jungle. "Even jungles have rules... but the situation there is such that women have no rights. People are clinging to the wings of aircraft to fly out of the country... three even died while attempting this," he said.

'Giving Refuge To Afghanis Like Sheltering Taliban'

Responding to JD(U) leader Gulam Rasool Balyawi's request to the government of India for providing refuge to Afghans, Backhaul said that the country would become 'Taliban' and India should instead learn from the Afghanistan crisis. He said the Opposition parties were delivering comments to fetch votes.

"Afghanistan got divided because of unrighteousness (adharma). If the people of this country aren't cautious, India will become Afghanistan... it will become Taliban. These people are looking at everything from the perspective of votes."

Shafiqur Rahman Barq's Comments

Earlier, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq allegedly defended the Taliban's seizure over Afghanistan and compared India's freedom struggle and fighters. He has been booked for sedition.

Also Read: Ranchi Ki Roshni: Self Help Group Women Create Solar Lamps, Now Listed In Amazon

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Afghanistan 
Bihar BJP MLA 
Bisfi 
Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul 
petrol 
diesel 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X