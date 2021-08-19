'Those Scared In India Should Go To Afghanistan': Bihar BJP MLA Kicks Up Row With His Comments

"Those who feel scared in India should go to Afghanistan to understand the value of India". These are the comments made by BJP MLA from Bihar's Bisfi constituency of the Madhubani district, Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul, while speaking on the latest developments in war-torn Afghanistan.

The controversial remark is being seen as a reference to those critical of the government and its policies, especially the hike in petrol and diesel prices.

"It won't have any impact on India, but those who feel scared here can go there... petrol and diesel are cheaper. Once there, they will understand the value of India," NDTV quoted him as saying.

In addition, the situation of women in Afghanistan would help recognise the value of women's rights in India, he added.

Bachaul said that the current situation in the country is worse than a jungle. "Even jungles have rules... but the situation there is such that women have no rights. People are clinging to the wings of aircraft to fly out of the country... three even died while attempting this," he said.

'Giving Refuge To Afghanis Like Sheltering Taliban'



Responding to JD(U) leader Gulam Rasool Balyawi's request to the government of India for providing refuge to Afghans, Backhaul said that the country would become 'Taliban' and India should instead learn from the Afghanistan crisis. He said the Opposition parties were delivering comments to fetch votes.

"Afghanistan got divided because of unrighteousness (adharma). If the people of this country aren't cautious, India will become Afghanistan... it will become Taliban. These people are looking at everything from the perspective of votes."

Shafiqur Rahman Barq's Comments

Earlier, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq allegedly defended the Taliban's seizure over Afghanistan and compared India's freedom struggle and fighters. He has been booked for sedition.

