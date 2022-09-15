All section
No Hard Feelings: This Company Pays 10% Salary Hike To Their Employees Serving Notice Period

Trending

'No Hard Feelings': This Company Pays 10% Salary Hike To Their Employees Serving Notice Period

Ishita Singh

Writer: Ishita Singh  (Remote Intern) 

India,  15 Sep 2022 10:16 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

According to the company's founder, this policy encourages people to do something different if they feel stuck or in the wrong place. This method is way better than the typical two-week sprint.

An Australian marketing agency is making headlines for a novel policy they have devised for their employees, giving them a 10 per cent raise during their notice period.

The organisation's founder, Jon Franko, recently shared a post on LinkedIn explaining how and why they incentivise employee resignation. He wrote, "And we promise, no hard feelings", and informed that when an employee gives their six-week notice, the company offers them a 10 per cent raise in salary.

'We Pay Our Employees To Leave'

Jon wrote on the professional networking platform, "From the moment an employee tells us of their decision to leave Gorilla and that they are in the search for a new job, any full-time employee who gives us at least six weeks' notice will be given a 10% salary increase for the remainder of their time at Gorilla. We ask that they leave within three months."

According to the company's founder, this policy encourages people to do something different if they feel stuck or in the wrong place. This method is way better than the typical two-week sprint. Not only does this encourage the employee to seek better opportunities. However, it also enables the company to make the transition as easy as possible.

Jon also used the example of an "extremely talented" employee who was "ready for something different" in the organisation. He described how he informed the agency of his intention to leave, and the company increased his salary by 10 per cent while looking for a replacement.

Unusual Business Approach

The agency's founder also mentioned how the company's incentive is designed to make the transition "as seamless as possible." He concluded by saying that the company, of course, does not want people to leave. But the company would be a fool to think that the people they're all going retire with them. Their approach is to make transitions as smooth as possible.

Also Read: Centre Proposes India@75, Nari Shakti Among 3 Tableau Themes For Republic Day 2023

