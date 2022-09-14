Centre Proposes India@75, Nari Shakti Among 3 Tableau Themes For Republic Day 2023

The central government has proposed three themes for the 2023 Republic Day Parade tableaux, which are India@75, International Year of Millets, and Nari Shakti.

According to Times Now, the Ministry of Defense has invited various state governments, central ministries, and departments to participate in the next Republic Day Parade on January 26 by creating a tableau based on any of these three themes or a combination of the three.

Tableau Theme Proposals For 2023

The government, commemorating 75 years of Indian independence, has proposed that the India@75 tableaux include India's freedom struggle, achievements, actions, and resolves over the past seven decades.

The idea of a millets day dates back to 2021 when India proposed to the United Nations (UN) that 2023 be designated as the International Year of Millets (IYOM). The proposal was supported by 72 countries; after that, United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared 2023 the International Year of Millets.

According to officials, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare has already formed a core committee to commemorate the occasion, and six task forces have been created to ensure on-the-ground implementation of policies to promote millet production and supply in the country.

The departments involved must submit well-conceived proposals and brief write-ups to the Ministry of Defense by September 30.

Best Tableau Award For Republic Day 2022

The tableau from Uttar Pradesh was chosen as the best of the 12 states/UTs that took part in the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2022. The UP tableau was based on the theme 'One District, One Product, and Kashi Vishwanath Dham.'

Karnataka claimed second place with its tableau based on the theme 'Cradlof Traditional Handicrafts.' At the same time, Meghalaya secured the third spot for its tableau commemorating the state's 50th anniversary and paying tribute to women-led cooperative societies and SHGs.

