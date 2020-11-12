Delhi Witnesses New COVID-19 Spike, Records 8,593 Cases In Last 24 Hours

Delhi is facing the third wave of coronavirus as the national capital witnessed a new single-day spike of 8,593 cases on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, November 10, according to the health ministry's data, the cases were around 7,830 -- the highest at the time.

Along with the increase in infection, the mortality rate has also increased. The number of deaths over the last 24 hours was 85 -- the second-highest recorded in the city. The highest till date was 93 deaths, which was recorded on June 16, NDTV reported.

As per the report, the total number of cases in Delhi currently stands at 4,59,975, the number of active cases is 42,629.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the festivals, pollution, cold weather were playing a major role in the rise of infections.

Delhi High Court has also stepped in to question the Delhi government about the actions it has taken to control the spread of the virus.

The High Court also asked the reason behind the Delhi government's action on relaxing all norms related to coronavirus safety protocols like allowing 200 people to attend public functions instead of reducing the number and permitting public transport to be fully occupied.

