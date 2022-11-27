With The Vision To Make India Cyber Secure, Know How This Tech-Savvy Couple Is On A Mission

The technological advancements worldwide across sectors have made everyone vulnerable to cybercrime; in such a scenario, anyone can fall prey to it. According to a report by World Economic Forum, 95 per cent of cyber security threats faced by people have somehow been caused by human error.

In day-to-day activities, people don't even realise the unwanted actions they take in cyberspace which may harm their cyber health. On a mission to make people aware of potential cyber threats, authors Pathik Muni and Kamaljeet Kaur Muni penned down their experiences in a book named 'The Good The Bad The Cyber Buddha.'

At times, it might be simple to maintain cyber security in the online space. In Kamaljeet's words, as people check traffic while crossing the roads, depositors check both sides of the deposit slip; in the same way, cyber health can be maintained by simple habits. However, there are several do's and don'ts, and the same has been conveyed in the book that readers can easily digest.

Simplest Way To Understand Cyber Security

Authors Pathik and Kamaljeet have selected a unique approach to inform readers of potential cyber threats and ways to tackle them. Being a cyber safety book, it is a collection of snippets inspired by the author's experience in technology and cyber law. The book makes the readers conscious of their digital habits that can lead to a potential risk of irreversible damage.

Most simply, without any technical jargon, it provides mitigations that can be useful for people. The book discusses several forms of cyber crimes in a conversational, informal style, which ends with a set of measures that readers can adopt to avoid becoming a victim of cybercrime.

Real-Life Stories To Which Readers Can Relate

There are several characters in the book who share a real-story that they have experienced or heard about, forming what can be referred to as a habit that people need to change. Notably, the author, Pathik himself, is a character in the stories who plays an important role.

At the end of each story, Pathik, who is also a cyber lawyer, informs about the mitigation (the protocol to be followed under such situations) or hygiene (changes that can be implemented in everyone's daily life). The storytelling style in the book is worth reading as each cybercrime case comes up with a solution from the author.

While talking with The Logical Indian, Pathik said, "Idea of this book is to educate the readers, and hence it's designed to be an edutainment rather than a theoretical book. We have made it very simple for the readers to relate with each story and understand it easily."

He added, "Every story in the book is a real-life story which you can relate to either with your life or your inner circle's life. Out of the 50 stories, the reader will relate to at least one of them. So we decided to develop a set up which can cover extensive 50 stories in a way that doesn't get boring for the readers."

Know The Tech Saviours, Who Are On A Mission

The book solely aims to promote behavioral change among the users, which can save them from falling prey to potential cyber threats. After spending over a decades in the cyber sector and realising the change people should pursue, the duo came to the idea of making this book.

Pathik Muni has lived in the depths of technology and now dwells between the fine scripts of cyberspace. He has spent 15 years in the telecom industry, during which he engaged with large telecom operators and corporates on core digital networks. Before jumping into the broad field of challenges, he pursued certification in Technology Entrepreneurship from Stanford University and a Post Graduate degree in Cyber Law from NALSAR University, Hyderabad.

He is also a certified Data and Privacy Auditor and an Advocate for Digital Law. But when he's not helping steer clients to cyber safety, he is busy pioneering initiatives to fight social injustices in his home city of Mumbai. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he co-founded Khaana Chahiye, a non-profit organization, to combat hunger and provide meals to the needy and homeless people. He distributed thousands of food and ration packets among the people.

On the other hand, Kamaljeet Kaur Muni started her career in the field of digitisation after a BSc in Chemistry and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from SP Jain, along with a degree in Law. Since then, she has worked with organizations such as Hutchison, ICICI & Kotak, focusing primarily on the Telecom & BFSI sector, to develop technology-based tools and solutions which have been well-accepted and implemented.

In her career spanning over two decades, she has worked on complex systems to deliver 500-odd projects in the Indian and international markets, many of which broke the mold and paved the way in the industry.

After years of experience in the tech-related sectors, the duo has penned down their own experiences in the book with the vision to educate the people of the country. The Logical Indian extends warm wishes and all luck to the tech saviors on their journey of educating and informing people about cyber security.

