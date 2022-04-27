11 Electrocuted During Temple Procession In Thanjavur, CM Stalin Offers Aid

Around 11 people have been electrocuted during a temple procession in Tamil Nadu. A festival was taking place in a town named Kalimedu in the Thanjavur district when the chariot being pulled by the devotees got entangled with an electric wire. The incident took place on Tuesday, April 26, when many people had gathered in the town for a religious festival when the mishap took place.

Soon after the news broke, the Tamil Nadu Assembly observed a two-minute silence to remember the innocent victims. PM Narendra Modi also expressed his anguish on Twitter, "Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope those injured recovers soon."

Celebrations Turned Into A Nightmare

According to India Today, the temple procession celebrated the 94th Appar Gurupoojai, a festival to remember Lord Ayyappa. The participants were pulling the temple chariot on the road when it came in contact with a stray electric wire. As a result, around 11 people lost their lives after being electrocuted, including two children. Three of them died on the spot itself, while eight others perished at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where they were taken for treatment.

The grim situation became worse as the accident took place on the roads with many roads around it. As of now, many others are admitted into nearby hospitals and undergoing treatment. However, a mammoth accident was averted as 50 people jumped away from the water when the chariot came in contact with the electric wire, saving lives.

The Trichy Zone Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Balakrishnan, told the news publication, "This is an annual festival, and when they were moving the chariot, the accident occurred. We are investigating if it touched the high-tension wire or was it due to the arc of influence. An FIR has been filed to find out the exact cause of the incident."

CM Stalin And PM Modi Giving Aid

After the incident, several notable ministers expressed their dismay. The Tamil Nadu Assembly observed a two-minute silence as well. CM MK Stalin announced that he would visit Thanjavur, where the accident took place, and meet the injured and the bereaved families. Hindustan Times quotes him, "I have instructed my colleague minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamoezhi to reach the spot and oversee the relief operations. I have already announced ₹5 lakh each of financial assistance for people who passed away.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced financial aid for the affected families. He tweeted, "₹2 lakh each from Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMRNF) would be given to next of kin who have lost their lives due to the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, and the injured would be given Rs 50,000."

