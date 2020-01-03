Tamil Orator Nellai Kannan Arrested For His Remarks Against PM Modi, Amit Shah
January 3rd, 2020 / 8:53 AM / Updated 3 hours ago
Tamil orator Nellai Kannan was arrested on Wednesday, January 1, for making controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
While speaking at an anti-CAA protest organised by the Social Democratic Party of India on December 29, Kannan said that Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country, but his brain is Amit Shah. “If Amit Shah is finished off then Modi is finished too. But none of you are finishing it,” Kannan had added, “I keep thinking you all will do something.”
On December 30, BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathi had lodged a police complaint, alleging in his speech, Kannan had mentioned Modi and Shah. He also claimed that Kannan had asked why Muslims in this country have not killed the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.
The arrest took place after BJP senior leaders – Pon Radhakrishnan, CP Radhakrishnan, L Ganeshan and H Rajademonstrated a sit-in protest at Gandhi statue in Marina beach, demanding the same.
The Tamil litterateur has been booked on several charges, including instigating violence between two communities and causing intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.
Kannan in his speech, had also criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, and former Chief Justice of India – Ranjan Gogoi.
After the arrest, H Raja took to Twitter to thank all the BJP supporters and cadres who made online complaints or reach out to police station to complain against Kannan. He also thanked the protesters who joined him at the Marina beach.
