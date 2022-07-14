All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Thailand Passes Bill Granting Sex Offenders Voluntary Chemical Castration- Know More

Image Credit: Unsplash, Pexels and Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Thailand Passes Bill Granting Sex Offenders Voluntary Chemical Castration- Know More

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  14 July 2022 9:55 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The government of Thailand has already passed a bill for sex offenders that allows voluntary chemical castration. This bill, which received the nod by the lower house back in March this year, was late approved on July 11 by 145 senators, with two abstentions.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In an attempt to fight sex crime, the Thailand government is on the verge of implementing chemical castration, which means the sex offenders will have the right to choose the procedure in exchange for a reduced prison sentence.

The government of Thailand has already passed a bill for sex offenders that allows voluntary chemical castration. This bill, which received the nod by the lower house back in March this year, was late approved on July 11 by 145 senators, with two abstentions.

However, it still needs another house vote, following which the royal endorsement as well before it becomes official. The bill will turn into law only after it is published in the Royal Gazette, at a date to be declared by the cabinet soon.

Understanding Thailand's Chemical Castration Bill

Under this new bill, different medications can be prescribed only after the physical approval of an internal medicine specialist and a psychiatric specialist and with the consent of the offender in question, as per a report in TimesNow.

Certain sex offenders deemed at the risk of committing similar offences might be given the option to receive injections that lower their testosterone levels in exchange for shorter jail time, providing they have the approval of two doctors, the bill stated.

These measures can also be applied to offenders after they complete their sentences or those in rehabilitation to prevent a repetition of the offence, reports claimed. Per the bill, the offenders would be monitored for 10 years and required to wear electronic monitoring bracelets.

Out of the total 16,413 convicted sex offenders released from Thai prisons between 2013 and 2020, there were 4,848 who committed the crime again, as per the data from the corrections department figures.

If the Thailand government passes the bill, it will join a small group of countries that use chemical castration. Those countries are-- Poland, Estonia, Russia and South Korea, plus some American states.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Tuesday that he wants the law to be passed as soon as possible. "I don't want to see news about bad things happening to women again," he stated.

Also Read: National Emblem Controversy: 'Lion Capital Of Ashoka' Ignites Row, Modi Govt Releases Justification

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Thailand 
Sexual offences 
Sexual abuse 

Must Reads

Silent Sentry: Rail-Mounted Robots With AI Will Man LoC To Identify Infiltration Bids
Green Energy! IISc Bengaluru Researchers Design Innovative Technology To Convert Biomass Into Hydrogen
Smriti Irani Insulted Goddess Durga In Her Speech? No, Old Video Viral With False Claim
Video From Oman Shared As Drowning Incident From Mumbai's Bandra Beach
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X