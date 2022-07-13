Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the grand national emblem cast on top of the new Parliament building on July 11, and it immediately attracted criticism from the opposition, with the cast itself being targetted now by national leaders for its "angry" looks.

However, the Modi government has since then justified the cast, stating that it was done after research and a well-laid procedure. Numerous political leaders came down heavily on the expressions of the four lions on the national emblem cast. They have alleged that the central government has infringed the Indian Constitution by making changes to the mould of the four lions.

The National Emblem Controversy

The opposition objected to the unveiling of the national emblem cast on three different grounds -- Narendra Modi violated the Indian Constitution by unveiling it, no opposition leader was invited to the event and secularism was hurt after the PM offered prayers according to the Hindu rituals.

Since July 12, critics came out in full force targetting the cast itself. Their main concern revolves around the expression of the lions in the national emblem cast on top of the new Parliament building, compared to the original ones at the 'Lion Capital of Ahsoka' in Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath.

Claims have been made regarding the original lions of the Ashokan Pillar looking peace-loving and sober, while these four lions in the cast look aggressive.

Reactions By Opposition Ministers



Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra shared photos of two sets of the 'Lion Capital of Ashoka' without any caption. The one on the left is the old one, while the other one is the photo of the new cast unveiled by PM Modi this week.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, took to Twitter and stated: "To completely change the character and nature of the lions on Ashoka's pillar at Sarnath is nothing but a brazen insult to India's National Symbol!"

To completely change the character and nature of the lions on Ashoka's pillar at Sarnath is nothing but a brazen insult to India's National Symbol! pic.twitter.com/JJurRmPN6O — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 12, 2022

The magnificent, peace loving, calm and glorious lion now looks angry, Cruel, threatening and violent in its new look, almost replicating the hate mongering Ranga Billa and their 8 yrs of treacherous rule...

Can we question Why the Modi govt distorted our #NationalEmblem ? pic.twitter.com/ddjJDKKajz — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) July 12, 2022

Y Satish Reddy, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) social media convener and chairman of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation, also took to the microblogging platform and mocked the new cast. He tweeted, "Ashoka's lions now bare their fangs? Seems like a new addition by #ModiGovt! What's happening?"

Ashoka's lions now bare their fangs? Seems like a new addition by #ModiGovt !



What's happening? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PZuvsUnBdi — YSR (@ysathishreddy) July 12, 2022

Modi Govt Defends The 'Look'

Since the ongoing controversy and backlash on the new cast, the Modi government came out to justify the national emblem cast and called it "a perfect replica".

In a Twitter thread, Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri claimed that the national emblem cast was "a perfect replica" of the Sarnath Ashoka Lion Capital.

He wrote, "Sense of proportion and perspective. Beauty is famously regarded as lying in the eyes of the beholder. So is the case with calm & anger. The original #Sarnath #Emblem is 1.6 mtr high whereas the emblem on the top of the #NewParliamentBuilding is huge at 6.5 mtrs height. If an exact replica of the original were to be placed on the new building, it would barely be visible beyond the peripheral rail."

If an exact replica of the original were to be placed on the new building, it would barely be visible beyond the peripheral rail.



The 'experts' should also know that the original placed in Sarnath is at ground level while the new emblem is at a height of 33 mtrs from ground. pic.twitter.com/JLxMMMAq80 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 12, 2022

