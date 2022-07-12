Here's All You Need To Know About 9,500 KG National Emblem On New Parliament Building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially unveiled the National Emblem cast on the rooftop of the new Parliament building on July 11 and had a chat with all the labourers working overtime to achieve the October-November 2022 deadline to finish building the new grand structure.

All You Need To Know About The New 'National Emblem'!

The PMO sources revealed the PM Modi interacted with the 'shramjeevis' involved in the work of the new Parliament and asked about their health and well-being. The new National Emblem structure is built out of bronze, standing 6.5 metres in height and weighing 9,500 kg, and it has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the new Parliament building, reported NDTV.

I had a wonderful interaction with the Shramjeevis who have been involved in the making of the Parliament. We are proud of their efforts and will always remember their contribution to our nation. pic.twitter.com/p4LUFmCTDx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2022

A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the Emblem.

The conception sketch and casting process of the new grand National Emblem on the roof of the building has undergone eight different stages of trials, from computer graphic/clay modelling to bronze polishing and casting.

This morning, I had the honour of unveiling the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament. pic.twitter.com/T49dOLRRg1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2022

This new parliament building is set to cost the Centre ₹1,250 crores, and the expenses shot up by 29 per cent from ₹977 crores over the budgeted expenditure. The building, which highlights the central government's ambitious Central Vista project, is being constructed by the Tata Projects.



The suggested four-storey building is spread over 13 acres and is located right beside the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Initially, it was expected to be completed before the country's 75th Independence Day this year. However, the deadline was later changed to October.

A Grand Structure!

Also present during the inauguration event were the Minister of Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The Speaker stated this new Parliament building will "most likely be completed in time by October-November 2022".

He then went on to add how the Centre is hoping to hold this year's winter session in the new Parliament building, and preparations are fully underway on war footing. There is just a seven-day lag in building timelines, which can easily be covered. "We had given the October-November estimation for completion of the project and I am very hopeful the winter session of 2022 will be held in the new green building," said Birla.

