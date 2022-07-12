All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Heres All You Need To Know About 9,500 KG National Emblem On New Parliament Building

Image Credit: Twitter/narendramodi

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Here's All You Need To Know About 9,500 KG National Emblem On New Parliament Building

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  12 July 2022 6:09 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The suggested four-storey building is spread over 13 acres and located right beside the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Initially, it was expected to be completed before the country's 75th Independence Day this year. However, the deadline was later changed to October.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially unveiled the National Emblem cast on the rooftop of the new Parliament building on July 11 and had a chat with all the labourers working overtime to achieve the October-November 2022 deadline to finish building the new grand structure.

All You Need To Know About The New 'National Emblem'!

The PMO sources revealed the PM Modi interacted with the 'shramjeevis' involved in the work of the new Parliament and asked about their health and well-being. The new National Emblem structure is built out of bronze, standing 6.5 metres in height and weighing 9,500 kg, and it has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the new Parliament building, reported NDTV.

A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the Emblem.

The conception sketch and casting process of the new grand National Emblem on the roof of the building has undergone eight different stages of trials, from computer graphic/clay modelling to bronze polishing and casting.

This new parliament building is set to cost the Centre ₹1,250 crores, and the expenses shot up by 29 per cent from ₹977 crores over the budgeted expenditure. The building, which highlights the central government's ambitious Central Vista project, is being constructed by the Tata Projects.

The suggested four-storey building is spread over 13 acres and is located right beside the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Initially, it was expected to be completed before the country's 75th Independence Day this year. However, the deadline was later changed to October.

A Grand Structure!

Also present during the inauguration event were the Minister of Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The Speaker stated this new Parliament building will "most likely be completed in time by October-November 2022".

He then went on to add how the Centre is hoping to hold this year's winter session in the new Parliament building, and preparations are fully underway on war footing. There is just a seven-day lag in building timelines, which can easily be covered. "We had given the October-November estimation for completion of the project and I am very hopeful the winter session of 2022 will be held in the new green building," said Birla.

Also Read: Sri Lanka Crisis: Opposition Agrees To Form Interim All-Party Govt Amid President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Incoming Resignation

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
PM Narendra Modi 
PM Modi 
New Parliament building 

Must Reads

Shocking! Bihar School Headmaster Fails To Translate Sentence In Hindi To English, Netizen React
Epitomes Of Harmony! Kanpur Muslim Brothers Serve Amarnath Pilgrims, Carry Devotees On Their Backs
77,000 Trees Cut Down In Delhi With A Rate Of 3 Trees Every Hour In Past 3 Years; HC Told
Aditya Thackeray Lands In Legal Snarl After Children Participate In 'Save Aarey' Protest
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X