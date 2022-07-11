Sri Lanka Crisis: Opposition Agrees To Form Interim All-Party Govt Amid President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Incoming Resignation

All section
Caste discrimination
Sri Lanka Crisis: Opposition Agrees To Form Interim All-Party Govt Amid President Gotabaya Rajapaksas Incoming Resignation

Image Credit: Unsplash, Facebook/Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
Others/World,  11 July 2022 6:51 AM GMT

On July 9, Gotabaya Rajapaksa informed Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena that he was set to resign on July 13 amid Sri Lanka's opposition parties calling for his resignation. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also offered to resign.

The main opposition parties in Sri Lanka, on July 10, officially came to an agreement to form an all-party interim government up on the much-anticipated resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on July 13.

This major development came following the unprecedented political turmoil that forced President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to hand in their resignations amid the mishandling of the country's crippling economic crisis.

Another Fresh Start!

As per a report in NDTV, the opposition parties conducted talks to seek modes to steer the nation forward in the ongoing economic crisis after the resignation of Rajapaksa.

"We agreed in principle to form a government of unity with all parties participation for an interim period," said Wimal Weerawansa, a member of Sri Lanka's ruling Podujana Peramuna party's breakaway group. He also added that this is set to be a government where all parties are represented.

Vasudeva Nanayakkara, leader of the SLPP breakaway group, stated that they do not need to wait for Rajapaksa's resignation on July 13.

Sri Lanka's Political And Economic Crisis Clash

The main Opposition, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya party, stated that they held extensive internal discussions regarding the current matter and are aiming for an interim government of all parties for a short period. Ranjith Madduma Bandara, the SJB general secretary, also revealed the plans to go for a parliamentary election later.

The political leaders represented in Parliament are set to meet on Monday (July 11) afternoon to debate the convening of the House for the transition of power for a new government after Rajapaksa steps down. Speaker Abeywardena informed Rajapaksa on July 9 that Opposition party leaders wanted him to step down after protesters broke police barricades and invaded his official residence and offices.

Under the Constitution, the incumbent prime minister would automatically get appointed as the acting president for a short time until Parliament votes and appoint a successor to the president.

The protesters are also demanding the resignation of prime minister Wickremesinghe. The resignation of both the president and prime minister would mean that Speaker Abeywardena would become the acting president.

Also Read: Sri Lanka Crisis: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Set To Resign After Angry Protesters Stormed His Residence

