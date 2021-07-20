Telangana's Celebrated IPS Officer Retires; To Work For Social Justice

Senior IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar has resigned from the post of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Education Institutions Society and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society on Monday, reported The New Indian Express.

His decision to retire was posted on social media platforms. The IPS officer thanked everybody who helped him during his tenure. He further stated that he would engage in social justice services in the state. Kumar served in Indian Police Service for over 25 years and emailed his resignation letter to state chief secretary Somesh Kumar.

After 26 years of serving the motherland as an IPS officer, I have applied today for voluntary retirement to pursue my passion for social justice and equality with more vigour at my own pace. I thank you all for standing by me throughout my career.🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/IZM9Jztimd — Dr. RS Praveen Kumar (@RSPraveenSwaero) July 19, 2021

Praveen Kumar, who is retiring as Additional Director General of Police wrote in his resignation letter that it was not an easy decision for him to tender his resignation. It was a humble beginning for him and an arduous journey to become an IPS officer. He also said that it was a pure please of following his passion which has helped him overcome uncertainty. reported The News Minute.

He further said, "Words are also not enough to describe the unwavering support of both welfare departments for helping me to serve the most marginalised, despite countless conspiracies. Future generations will judge my contribution to society."

Being an IPS officer, Praveen is known for his contribution in combatting the Naxalite movement in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, and also as an educator, he groomed the welfare institutions, which saw their alumni touching new heights in the past 10 years as they were successful in getting admissions in the country's premier institutions and also in the world.

