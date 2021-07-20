Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, July 19, said that the government would create a 'Population Army' of young people to raise awareness about population control in Muslims-dominated areas.



Besides raising awareness, the youngsters will brief about the measures that can be considered, such as voluntary sterilisation, distribution of contraceptives, etc., especially in the Lower Assam region, NDTV reported. According to the report, the army would consist of nearly 1,000 youths from the char chapori (riverine sand bars).

Separate Workforce of ASHA Workers

In addition, the government is also looking forward to forming a separate workforce of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) to explain the use of contraceptives, birth controls, and so forth.

Population Of Muslims Double The Hindus

Speaking in the Assembly, the minister detailed the population explosion in the western and central parts of the state. He said parts of western, lower, and central Assam needed to be educated on the population curb.

He said the population rate among Muslims was double the population of Hindus in the state. Due to the small population, Hindus have started living a better lifestyle, own spacious houses and vehicles, he added.

"If population growth among Hindus in Assam was 10 percent from 2001 to 2011, it was 29 percent among Muslims," the minister was quoted as saying.

Earlier, the state government proposed enforcing a two-child limit for couples to avail welfare schemes funded by the government.

