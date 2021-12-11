All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Telangana Reports Cases Of Covidengue, Doctors Advice Immediate Medical Care Once Diagnosed

Photo Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Telangana Reports Cases Of 'Covidengue', Doctors Advice Immediate Medical Care Once Diagnosed

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Telangana,  11 Dec 2021 5:39 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

"We have come across seven to eight cases of Covidengue cases in Telangana. Covidengue is a syndemic disease which is more dangerous," Dr Vijay Bhaskar, Helios hospital in Hyderabad said.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Telangana is currently witnessing cases of Covidengue, which happens when a COVID patient is infected with the Dengue virus.

"We have come across seven to eight cases of Covidengue cases in Telangana. Covidengue is a syndemic disease which is more dangerous," Dr Vijay Bhaskar, Helios hospital in Hyderabad, has been quoted as saying by ANI.

Increasing Concerns Around Covidengue

Dr Bhaskar further added that the symptoms of this include chills, shortness of breathing, distress, joint and body pains.

Speaking more about it, he stated that patients need to be admitted to ICU and also be given the antiviral treatment for COVID. In case the platelet goes down in the blood, then the patients need to be given the supplementation of blood transfusion known as platelet transfusion.

Dr Ayesha Nazneen, Chief Medical Officer at Apollo TeleHealth in Hyderabad pointed out how Covidengue is a combination of both Dengue and COVID and that both diseases have no specific treatment. She further revealed that the basic symptoms are patches on the skin, severe body pains and also headache.

"The diseases tend to be severe after three-four days and you need to take doctors advice and medical care as soon as possible," Dr Nazneen added.

A New COVID-19 Variant

While the entire world was still recovering from the delta and delta plus variants' impact, a new COVID-19 variant sparked a fresh concern. On November 26, the World Health Organisation (WHO) named the new variant B.1.1.529, which was first detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. Since then, WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern' as well.

Also Read: Professor Neena Gupta From West Bengal Receives 'Ramanujan Prize For Young Mathematicians 2021'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Telangana 
COVID-19 
coronavirus 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X