Telangana Reports Cases Of 'Covidengue', Doctors Advice Immediate Medical Care Once Diagnosed

Telangana is currently witnessing cases of Covidengue, which happens when a COVID patient is infected with the Dengue virus.



"We have come across seven to eight cases of Covidengue cases in Telangana. Covidengue is a syndemic disease which is more dangerous," Dr Vijay Bhaskar, Helios hospital in Hyderabad, has been quoted as saying by ANI.

Increasing Concerns Around Covidengue

Dr Bhaskar further added that the symptoms of this include chills, shortness of breathing, distress, joint and body pains.

Speaking more about it, he stated that patients need to be admitted to ICU and also be given the antiviral treatment for COVID. In case the platelet goes down in the blood, then the patients need to be given the supplementation of blood transfusion known as platelet transfusion.

Dr Ayesha Nazneen, Chief Medical Officer at Apollo TeleHealth in Hyderabad pointed out how Covidengue is a combination of both Dengue and COVID and that both diseases have no specific treatment. She further revealed that the basic symptoms are patches on the skin, severe body pains and also headache.

"The diseases tend to be severe after three-four days and you need to take doctors advice and medical care as soon as possible," Dr Nazneen added.

A New COVID-19 Variant

While the entire world was still recovering from the delta and delta plus variants' impact, a new COVID-19 variant sparked a fresh concern. On November 26, the World Health Organisation (WHO) named the new variant B.1.1.529, which was first detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. Since then, WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern' as well.

