Professor Neena Gupta From West Bengal Receives 'Ramanujan Prize For Young Mathematicians 2021'

Professor Neena Gupta, who is a mathematician at the Indian Statistical Institute in West Bengal, has received the prestigious '2021 DST-ICTP-IMU Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians from developing countries' for her excellent work in commutative algebra and affine algebraic geometry, announced the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Crushing Numbers!

As per the ministry, Professor Gupta is only the third woman to be honoured with the Ramanujan Prize, first awarded in 2005 and is administered by the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) jointly with the International Mathematical Union (IMU) and Department of Science and Technology (DST) Government of India.

The DST-ICTP-IMU Ramanujan Prize committee, consisting of genius mathematicians from across the globe, stated that Professor Gupta's work "shows impressive algebraic skill and inventiveness".

Who Is Professor Neena Gupta?

The 38-year-old's process for solving the Zariski cancellation problem, which is a fundamental problem in Algebraic Geometry, had earned Gupta the 2014 Young Scientists Award of the Indian National Science Academy.

This problem was first posed by one of the biggest funders of modern Algebraic Geometry, Oscar Zariski, back in 1949.

During an interview, Gupta was quoted as saying by ANI,

"The cancellation problem asks that if you have cylinders over two geometric structures, and that have similar forms, can one conclude that the original base structures have similar forms?"

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ramanujan Prize is handed out every year to an eminent Mathematician who is under the age of 45 years of age on December 31 of the year of the award. Furthermore, it has also conducted an outstanding study in developing nations by the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), Trieste and is also sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

