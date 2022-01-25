Telangana Joins 4 Other States Urging Centre To Drop Proposed Changes To IAS Cadre Rules

After Kerala, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao have also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the central government to drop the new amendments proposed regarding the All India Services (IAS) Cadre Rules.

In this letter to PM Modi, the Telangana CM stated his strong protest against the new proposed changes to the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954. Rao also added, "the proposed amendments militate against the federal structure of the constitution, both in letter and spirit."

CM Sri KCR in a letter to the Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji has expressed strong protest against the proposed amendments to the All India Services (Cadre) Rules stating that the extant provisions are adequate to ensure harmonious and balanced deployment of officers. pic.twitter.com/ZFay0Dmjjg — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) January 24, 2022

When Will The IAS Cadre Rules Comes Into Action?

The above-mentioned proposed changes in the IAS Cadre Rules are set to take away the power of states to override the central government's request, sought officers, on central deputation, reported India Today.

Previously, states which are non-BJP-ruled like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Rajasthan and West Bengal also had sent a letter to the central government urging it to drop the new amendments as it goes completely against the rights of state governments.

Furthermore, Rao also expressed his disapproval against the changes in the IAS rules and added that these proposed amendments would seriously erode the All-India Service character of the IPS, IFS, and IAS.

As per the Telangana chief minister, if the union government affects the proposed amendments, the state governments would be "reduced to be insignificant entities".

Rao also pointed out that IAS Cadre Rules' current provisions are sufficient and deliver balanced and harmonious deployment of officers and urged union government to cease from the proposed amendments in the interest of administrative fairness and federal polity of the constitution.

