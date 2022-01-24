Philanthropist & Industrialist Ratan Tata Conferred With 'Assam Baibhav Award'

The government of Assam has honoured philanthropist and industrialist Ratan Tata with the state's highest civilian award, 'Assam Baibhav' 2021. While the 84-year-old could not attend the event as mentioned above in person due to the current COVID-19 situation, his representative received the award during the programme held in Guwahati on Monday (January 24) on his behalf.

As a result, Ratan Tata, in a letter to the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said, "I greatly appreciate and am deeply touched by the decision of the Government of Assam to bestow on me the Assam Baibhav award for the year 2021."

Honour By Assam Government

He also added that he had been an admirer of Biswa Sarma's commitment to the well-being of the people of Assam. Therefore it is a massive honour for him to be conferred with this award.

Previously on January 23, the Chief Minister had officially announced the Assam state government's decision to confer Assam Baibhav, Assam Gaurav and Assam Saurav Awards, 2021.

Other Winners

While Ratan Tata received the Assam Baibhav award, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, Professor Dipak Chand Jain, Professor Kamalendu Deb Krori, Dr Lakshmanan S and Neel Pawan Baruah received the Assam Saurav award, reported India Today.

Furthermore, Munindra Nath Ngatey, Dr Basanta Hazarika, Manoj Kumar Basumatary, Akash Jyoti Gogoi, Hemoprabha Chutia, Dharanidhar Boro, Namita Kalita, Khorsing Terang, Kaushik Baruah, Boby Hazarika, Bormita Momin, Kalpana Boro and Dr Asif Iqbal all were conferred with the Assam Gaurav award on Monday by the state government.

Also Read: Mother Files Lawsuit Against Meta, Snapchat Over Alleged Role In Daughter's Suicide