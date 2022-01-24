All section
Philanthropist & Industrialist Ratan Tata Conferred With Assam Baibhav Award

Image Credit: Instagram/Ratan Tata

The Logical Indian Crew

Philanthropist & Industrialist Ratan Tata Conferred With 'Assam Baibhav Award'

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Assam,  24 Jan 2022 8:45 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

While Ratan Tata received the Assam Baibhav award, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, Professor Dipak Chand Jain, Professor Kamalendu Deb Krori, Dr Lakshmanan S and Neel Pawan Baruah received the Assam Saurav award.

The government of Assam has honoured philanthropist and industrialist Ratan Tata with the state's highest civilian award, 'Assam Baibhav' 2021. While the 84-year-old could not attend the event as mentioned above in person due to the current COVID-19 situation, his representative received the award during the programme held in Guwahati on Monday (January 24) on his behalf.

As a result, Ratan Tata, in a letter to the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said, "I greatly appreciate and am deeply touched by the decision of the Government of Assam to bestow on me the Assam Baibhav award for the year 2021."

Honour By Assam Government

He also added that he had been an admirer of Biswa Sarma's commitment to the well-being of the people of Assam. Therefore it is a massive honour for him to be conferred with this award.

Previously on January 23, the Chief Minister had officially announced the Assam state government's decision to confer Assam Baibhav, Assam Gaurav and Assam Saurav Awards, 2021.

Other Winners

While Ratan Tata received the Assam Baibhav award, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, Professor Dipak Chand Jain, Professor Kamalendu Deb Krori, Dr Lakshmanan S and Neel Pawan Baruah received the Assam Saurav award, reported India Today.

Furthermore, Munindra Nath Ngatey, Dr Basanta Hazarika, Manoj Kumar Basumatary, Akash Jyoti Gogoi, Hemoprabha Chutia, Dharanidhar Boro, Namita Kalita, Khorsing Terang, Kaushik Baruah, Boby Hazarika, Bormita Momin, Kalpana Boro and Dr Asif Iqbal all were conferred with the Assam Gaurav award on Monday by the state government.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Assam 
Ratan Tata 
Himanta Biswa Sarma 

