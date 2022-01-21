All section
Telangana Govt To Conduct Door-To-Door Survey As COVID Cases Rise

Image Credits: Hindustan Times, Telangana Today

Trending
Telangana,  21 Jan 2022 11:27 AM GMT

As cases of Covid-19 continue to rise with the Omicron variant, the Telangana government announced that it will start state-wide door-to-door fever survey to identify people infected with the virus.

As cases of Covid-19 continue to rise with the Omicron variant, the Telangana government announced that it would start a state-wide door-to-door fever survey to identify people infected with the virus. The state Health Minister T Harish Rao also said that residents would be handed home isolation kits with necessary medicines.

On Thursday, the number of new infections crossed the 4,000-mark in Telangana for the first time since the second wave has started. According to the health department, the state reported 4,207 new cases and two deaths. The highest number of cases was reported in the state capital Hyderabad (1,645), reported The Indian Express.

T Harish Rao said that the idea behind the survey was to ensure symptomatic treatment without any delay. The panchayat raj and municipal administration departments will collaborate with the health department to control the situation.

Curb On Gatherings Extended In Telangana

The state government has also extended the prevailing pandemic-related restrictions till January 31. The restrictions include a ban on mass gatherings, rallies, and public meetings. The government has also extended holidays to all educational institutions, except medical colleges, till January 30.

As per the health department's daily bulletin, 26,663 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in Telangana. Out of them, over 2,847 are admitted to various hospitals. The number of active cases and hospital admissions have been steadily rising for the last few weeks, though there has been no considerable change in the test positivity rate (TPR).

After the direction from Telangana High Court, the health department on Tuesday started conducting more than 1 lakh tests a day. The daily TPR stood at 3.82 per cent on Thursday, and the highest TPR was on January 9, when it touched 4.72 per cent.

Also Read: Karnataka Minister Calls Wearing Hijab To School 'Act Of Indiscipline', Students Protest In Udupi

