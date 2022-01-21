All section
Karnataka Minister Calls Wearing Hijab To School Act Of Indiscipline, Students Protest In Udupi

Image Credits: Twitter/Salman Nizami

Karnataka Minister Calls Wearing Hijab To School 'Act Of Indiscipline', Students Protest In Udupi

Karnataka,  21 Jan 2022 10:18 AM GMT

Six students protested at a college in Udupi against the rules that asked them to take off their hijabs once they begin their classes.

The recent hijab row in Karnataka has taken a political turn. The state's education minister, B.C. Nagesh stated that wearing a hijab or any headscarf to school is an 'act of indiscipline.' Nagesh's response was to the protest by six Muslim students at Udupi's Government PU College as they were banned from donning a hijab in class. Further, the minister called the agitation 'politically motivated' as they were 'instigated' by opposition parties to protest against the institute's rules.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Nagesh says, "Elections are coming up next year. Since there are no issues (for the Opposition), they are raking up this matter and making a controversy of it, with an aim of creating religious disharmony." Further, he added that schools and colleges are not the place to 'practice your religion.'

Wearing Hijab Flouts School Protocol

"I admit that there is no fixed uniform code for students and colleges. But SDMC (School Development and Monitoring Committee) in 1985 has given a guideline for uniform, which should be followed by people. These guidelines came up when BJP was not in power," BC Nagesh explains. Not only that, but he also inferred that around 100 Muslim students are in the institute, but none of them is wearing a hijab. He told The Times of India, "If the six students are so adamant about practising their faith in college, they are welcome to leave the college and enrol in an institute that allows Hijabs."

Since December 2021, the girls protested against the rule, holding placards on the campus. A meeting was held with the government officials along with the concerned students, parents, members of the minority welfare department, where it was decided that they will have to remove the hijab once the classes begin. They were only allowed to wear it during cultural functions and sports days.

However, the six students are not backing down. "There are 76 Muslim students in our college. It is their choice if they want. to wear the hijab or not. It is an individual choice. We six want to protect our rights and we will continue our protest," a student said.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Woman Riding In Scooty Forced To Take Off Hijab, Alleged Of Defaming Muslim Community

