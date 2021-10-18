Madhya Pradesh: Woman Riding In Scooty Forced To Take Off Hijab, Alleged Of Defaming Muslim Community

A despicable incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Saturday, October 16, where a woman was forced to take off her hijab by a group of men.

The woman was riding in a two-wheeler with a man when the unidentified men stopped them in a narrow passage in Islam Nagar, asked the woman to remove her hijab, and accused her of defaming the Muslim community, reported NDTV.

The video of the woman taking off her Hijab sparked outrage among netizens who called out the attackers for harassing the woman. She could be seen weeping and requesting her partner to stop the group from forcing her.

One accused could be heard saying that the woman was 'defaming' the community and was a disgrace.

This is sexual harassment. https://t.co/q8uGFScpVc — Vijaita Singh (@vijaita) October 17, 2021

"A man and the woman came to Islam Nagar in the afternoon. Some people stopped them and asked her to take off her hijab and show her face. It is suspected that the people believed the man was Hindu and the girl Muslim," police officer RS Verma said.

As of now, no case has been registered against the men. The team had detained two men, but they were released with a warning not to repeat the act.

Also Read: Former Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Released On Bail After Being Arrested For Hurling Casteist Slur