Caste discrimination
Former Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Released On Bail After Being Arrested For Hurling Casteist Slur

Credits: Pixabay, Instagram (Yuvraj Singh) 

Caste Discrimination
Haryana,  18 Oct 2021 9:27 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-10-18T15:01:42+05:30

The video dates back to 2020, where he was seen conversing with his former teammate Rohit Sharma. The duo started talking about Chahal's TikTok videos, where he reportedly used a casteist slur.

The Harayana Police arrested Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday, October 16, for using a casteist slur against cricketer Yuvraj Chahal in a live video on Instagram. Singh had appeared before the police in Hisar with his staffers and security personnel.

After being questioned for a few hours, he was released on interim bail later the same day, reported NDTV.

The video dates back to 2020, where he was seen conversing with his former teammate Rohit Sharma. The duo started talking about Chahal's TikTok videos, where he reportedly used a casteist slur. The clip was widely shared on social media.

"Yeh b****i log ko kaam nahi hai yeh Yuzi aur isko (Kuldeep). Yuzi ko dekha kya video daala hai apni family ke saath." (These b****i people do not have any work to do. Did you see the video Yuzi put with his family?," said Singh.

After his comments created an outrage last year, the 39-year-old sportsman issued an apology, saying his remarks were misunderstood. His intention was not to hurt any sentiments or look down upon a community, he added.

Complaint Filed By Dalit Activist

The complaint was lodged in February this year by a Harayana-based Dalit activist, Rajat Kalsan, who demanded the cricketer's arrest and an FIR was filed under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, reported Scroll.

According to the report, the police will submit its final report in a few days in the SC/ST court, and Singh will have to take regular bail from there. "He will have to attend the hearings at the court in Hisar. We will do our best to prove his guilt since he has insulted the whole community, "Kalsan told the media.

Kalsan informed that he would challenge Singh's interim bail in the Supreme Court.

Also Read: AIIMS Students Stage Ramleela Parody, Apologise After Facing Outrage

