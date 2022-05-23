Jharkhand: Teen Boy Held For Assaulting Tribal Girl After CM Soren Shares Video Of Incident, Calls For Action

A 16-year-old teenage boy was apprehended from the Dumka district of Jharkhand on Sunday, May 22, after video footage shared on social media showed him raining kicks on a girl in school uniform, a police officer said.

A Twitter user shared the video and captioned it in Hindi, which translates to English, "A boy is brutally beating a tribal girl, and other boys are shooting it. The girl studies in St Stanislaus HS Hathimara Pakur, and the boy is a resident of Rolamara village in Maheshpur block of Pakur district. Videos of tribal women being thrashed are very frequent."

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Hemant Soren retweeted the video and directed the district police to investigate the matter and update while taking action against the accused.

Timely Action By Police

The district police immediately came into action and initiated a probe into the matter and found the accused teenager. The boy is a class student and a resident of the Dumka district.

Hrudeep P Janardhanan, Pakur Superintendent of Police (SP), told PTI, "The Dumka Police is now carrying out further investigation into the case," quoted India Today.

Noor Mustafa Ansari, Dumka sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), said that prima facie, it seems to be a case of a love affair. He noted that the incident occurred around a fortnight ago, but the video came to light only recently.

Further, Ansari added, "Both the boy and the girl are from tribal communities. They have been brought to Gopikandar police station for interrogation. The boy will be sent to a remand home as he is a minor."

