10-Yr-Old Mumbai Girl Becomes Youngest Indian To Summit Everest Base Camp Situated At 5,364 Metres

In a rare accomplishment, a little 10-year-old ace skater Rhythm Mamania from Mumbai has become one of the youngest Indian mountaineers to climb the Everest base camp, as per reports. Earlier this month, the girl achieved the breathtaking feat by trekking to the base camp situated at 5,364 metres in 11 days.

The unforgiving conditions like steep terrain, hailstorm, snow and even low temperatures up to -10 degrees celsius couldn't deter the spirit of the unrelenting swashbuckler.

Completed The Trek In 11 Days

Rhythm is a class 5 student of Rishikul Vidyalaya in suburban Bandra. She started off on April 25 and reached the South Base Camp in Nepal, located at an altitude of 5,364 metres above sea level, on May 6.

The skater was accompanied by her parents, Harshal and Urmi, during the expedition, which concluded when she reached the encampment at around 1 pm.

The young girl said that either the skating ring or base camp summit, it's the determination that gets one a long way.

She added, "Along with skating, trekking has always been my passion, but this trek taught me how important it is to be a responsible trekker and also solve the mountain waste management problem," quoted NDTV.

Loved Scaling From The Age Of 5

Urmi, the young mountaineer's mother, said that her love for scaling mountains goes back five years. She accomplished her first long trek at the age of five at Dudhsagar when she clocked up 21 kilometres during the hike.

Since then, she has summited quite a few peaks in the Sahyadri mountain range, including Mahuli forts, Sondai, Karnala and Lohagad.

Urmi added that nothing was quite like the base camp trek where Rhythm braved the brutal elements to walk for 8-9 hours at various steep terrain in varying climatic conditions, including ashing of hailstones, snowfall and temperatures as low as minus 10 degrees Celsius.

The mother said, "After reaching the base camp, other members of the group decided to take the helicopter on the way back, but Rhythm insisted that she would walk down. And hence four of us decided to descend it," quoted the above-mentioned publication.

Rhythm and her parents had gone to the Everest base camp on a tour organised by Nepal's capital, Kathmandu-based travel agency 'Satori Adventures', along with a group of Kutch trekkers.

