Caste discrimination
"This Is Not A Small Feat": Says PM Modi While Hosting India's Triumphant Thomas Cup Shuttlers

Image Credit- Wikipedia, Twitter/ Ministry of Railways

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

"This Is Not A Small Feat": Says PM Modi While Hosting India's Triumphant Thomas Cup Shuttlers

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Delhi,  22 May 2022 1:24 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

During his exchange with the victors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi relived the memory of the historic Thomas Cup campaign where India bagged the gold medal by defeating favourites Indonesia.

This is not a small feat, the Prime Minister of India noted while hosting the triumphant Thomas Cup shuttlers after they stunned 14 times champion Indonesia 3-0. Earlier, the PM congratulated the Indian team over a telephonic interaction for their historic victory at the prestigious tournament in Bangkok.

And now, he personally met with the ace badminton crew, which also included players from the women's Uber Cup squad. PM Modi shared a 28-minute-long video of his candid conversation with the champions through his Twitter handle.

He said, "I congratulate the whole team on behalf of the nation. This is not a small feat. You have done it. There was a time when we were so behind in these tournaments that no one would know here," quoted The Hindu.

During his exchange with the victors, the PM relived the memory of the historic Thomas Cup campaign where India bagged the gold medal by defeating favourites Indonesia. Modi remarked that India was able to hoist the national flag in the competition after decades, and it was not a small achievement.

Further, he congratulated the crew for their efforts and said that earlier, people did not care for such tournaments, but ever since the team won at Thomas Cup, the country has taken notice.

What Did The Players Say?

The PM congratulated the 29-year-old senior Play Kidambi Srikanth who meticulously spearheaded the team's triumphant campaign, especially in his final game in the tournament. Amid the evoking applause from his fellow players, he said that athletes would be very proud to say that they have the backing of their prime minister.

Srikanth added, "I can very proudly say that no other athlete in the world can boast about this, sir. Only we have this privilege of talking to you immediately after winning," quoted Hindustan Times.

Pullela Gopichand, the chief national coach, said that the prime minister follows the players and the sport and that his thoughts connect with the players.

Further, Lakshya Sen, the star shuttler, presented the PM with Almora's famous 'bal mithai' after he expressed his interest in savouring the sweets' taste.

Also Read: Google Doodle Celebrates Gama Pehlwan, India's Wrestling Champion On His 144th Birthday

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
PM Modi 
Thomas Cup 
Badminton 

"This Is Not A Small Feat": Says PM Modi While Hosting India's Triumphant Thomas Cup Shuttlers
