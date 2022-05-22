"This Is Not A Small Feat": Says PM Modi While Hosting India's Triumphant Thomas Cup Shuttlers

This is not a small feat, the Prime Minister of India noted while hosting the triumphant Thomas Cup shuttlers after they stunned 14 times champion Indonesia 3-0. Earlier, the PM congratulated the Indian team over a telephonic interaction for their historic victory at the prestigious tournament in Bangkok.

And now, he personally met with the ace badminton crew, which also included players from the women's Uber Cup squad. PM Modi shared a 28-minute-long video of his candid conversation with the champions through his Twitter handle.

He said, "I congratulate the whole team on behalf of the nation. This is not a small feat. You have done it. There was a time when we were so behind in these tournaments that no one would know here," quoted The Hindu.

During his exchange with the victors, the PM relived the memory of the historic Thomas Cup campaign where India bagged the gold medal by defeating favourites Indonesia. Modi remarked that India was able to hoist the national flag in the competition after decades, and it was not a small achievement.

Further, he congratulated the crew for their efforts and said that earlier, people did not care for such tournaments, but ever since the team won at Thomas Cup, the country has taken notice.

Interacted with our badminton champions, who shared their experiences from the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup. The players talked about different aspects of their game, life beyond badminton and more. India is proud of their accomplishments. https://t.co/sz1FrRTub8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2022

What Did The Players Say?



The PM congratulated the 29-year-old senior Play Kidambi Srikanth who meticulously spearheaded the team's triumphant campaign, especially in his final game in the tournament. Amid the evoking applause from his fellow players, he said that athletes would be very proud to say that they have the backing of their prime minister.

Srikanth added, "I can very proudly say that no other athlete in the world can boast about this, sir. Only we have this privilege of talking to you immediately after winning," quoted Hindustan Times.

Pullela Gopichand, the chief national coach, said that the prime minister follows the players and the sport and that his thoughts connect with the players.

Further, Lakshya Sen, the star shuttler, presented the PM with Almora's famous 'bal mithai' after he expressed his interest in savouring the sweets' taste.

Also Read: Google Doodle Celebrates Gama Pehlwan, India's Wrestling Champion On His 144th Birthday