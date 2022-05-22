Google Doodle Celebrates Gama Pehlwan, India's Wrestling Champion On His 144th Birthday

Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt, also known as Rustam-e-Hind, and by his ring name 'The Great Gama,' was an Indian pehlwan (strongman) and wrestler in the early 20th century. On May 22, Google celebrated Gama Pehlwan's 144th birthday by making a doodle art commemorating his achievements.

The doodle was created by artist Vrinda Zaveri, and it marks the wrestler's impact and representation he brought to Indian Culture.

Who Was Gama Pehlwan?

Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt was a Kashmiri Muslim born in Jabbowal village of Amritsar district in Punjab on May 22, 1878. He is considered one of the best wrestlers in the world, and during his career, he earned the name 'The Great Gama.'



Gama Pehlwan has been a household name in India since the early 20th century and has been used when a person's strength is being remarked. In a report by the Hindustan Times, according to the Google Doodle blog, when Gama was 10 years old, he followed a workout routine that consisted of 500 lunges and 500 pushups every day.

Gama picked up wrestling at the age of 15 and caught the attention of everybody around him because of his remarkable strength. He soon made headlines as many newspapers around that time started to report his strength and durability. Gama was also considered a national hero as he was responsible for saving the lives of many Hindus during the partition of India in 1947.

His Achievements And Legacy

Gama earned many titles during his career, notably the Indian versions of the World Heavyweight Championship (1910) and the World Wrestling Championship (1927). He boasts an undefeated career that spans more than 52 years and is considered one of the greatest wrestlers who have ever lived. Gama has also lifted a boulder that weighed over 1,200kg.

ChampionThe boulder is now being kept at Baroda Museum in Sayajibaug. During his visit to India, the Prince of Wales also honoured Gama with a Silver Mace. Gama spent the rest of his days in Lahore and died on May 23, 1960, at the age of 82.

