All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
SC-Appointed Committee Calls Hyderabad Encounter Fake, Suggests Murder Trial On Police Officers

Image Credit- Twitter/ ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

SC-Appointed Committee Calls Hyderabad Encounter 'Fake', Suggests Murder Trial On Police Officers

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Telangana,  21 May 2022 4:57 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The Supreme Court offered the share of the sealed cover report of the inquiry committee on the encounter killings of the four accused in a case of gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad in 2019.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The committee appointed by the Supreme Court ruled out on Friday, May 20, that the 2019 Hyderabad rape encounter was fake and suggested that the 10 police officers who shot the accused should be tried for murder. The panel noted that the police's version of the story was not authentic as there was no evidence to support their claim.

The commission said that the four gang-rape and murder accused "were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death".

What The Committee Had To Say?

In a report by NDTV, the three-member committee stated, "In our considered opinion, the accused were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death and with the knowledge that the firing would invariably result in the death of the deceased suspect."

The report also mentioned that three out of the four accused, Jolu Shiva, Jolu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, were minors when they were shot.

The four accused - Mohammed Arif and other minors Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jolu Shiva, and Jolu Naveen were apprehended in November 2019, as they were linked with the gang-rape and murder of a veterinary lady doctor. The accused were shot dead by the police on NH-44 after the accused snatched a pistol and tried to run away, the police claimed.

The Court Proceedings

The SC offered the sharing of the sealed cover report of the inquiry committee on the encounter killings of the four accused in a case of gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad. The matter has been transferred to the Telangana High Court for further action.

The bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli denied the pleas of senior advocate Shyam Divan that the report is sealed.

The bench said, "This relates to the encounter case. There is nothing to keep here. The commission has found someone guilty. We want to send the matter to the high court."

The inquiry committee is headed by Former SC judge VS Sirpurkar, Former Bombay High Court judge Rekha Sondur Baldota and ex-CBI Director DR Karthikeyan.

Also Read: Supreme Court's GST Verdict Leaves Netizens Divided; Know Why

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Supreme Court 
Hyderabad Rape Case 
Telangana 
2019 Rape Case 

Must Reads

India's 16-Yr-Old Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa Stuns World Champion Carlsen For 2nd Time This Year
Adventurous Play Boosts Children's Mental Health, Lowers Anxiety And Depression: Study
Karnataka: Police, Villagers Form Human Chain To Rescue Four From Drowning In Flash Flood
Bengaluru Creates Highest Number Of Jobs In 2021-22, Overtakes Delhi And Mumbai: Study
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X