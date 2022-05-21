SC-Appointed Committee Calls Hyderabad Encounter 'Fake', Suggests Murder Trial On Police Officers

The committee appointed by the Supreme Court ruled out on Friday, May 20, that the 2019 Hyderabad rape encounter was fake and suggested that the 10 police officers who shot the accused should be tried for murder. The panel noted that the police's version of the story was not authentic as there was no evidence to support their claim.

The commission said that the four gang-rape and murder accused "were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death".

What The Committee Had To Say?

In a report by NDTV, the three-member committee stated, "In our considered opinion, the accused were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death and with the knowledge that the firing would invariably result in the death of the deceased suspect."

The report also mentioned that three out of the four accused, Jolu Shiva, Jolu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, were minors when they were shot.

The four accused - Mohammed Arif and other minors Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jolu Shiva, and Jolu Naveen were apprehended in November 2019, as they were linked with the gang-rape and murder of a veterinary lady doctor. The accused were shot dead by the police on NH-44 after the accused snatched a pistol and tried to run away, the police claimed.

The Court Proceedings

The SC offered the sharing of the sealed cover report of the inquiry committee on the encounter killings of the four accused in a case of gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad. The matter has been transferred to the Telangana High Court for further action.

The bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli denied the pleas of senior advocate Shyam Divan that the report is sealed.

The bench said, "This relates to the encounter case. There is nothing to keep here. The commission has found someone guilty. We want to send the matter to the high court."

The inquiry committee is headed by Former SC judge VS Sirpurkar, Former Bombay High Court judge Rekha Sondur Baldota and ex-CBI Director DR Karthikeyan.

