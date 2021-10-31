Tashigang, World's Highest Polling Booth Saw 100% Voters' Turnout For Bypolls

The polling booth situated in Himachal Pradesh's Tashigang was buzzing with activity on Saturday, October 30, as residents turned up in huge numbers during the Mandi by-polls. Considered as the world's highest polling booth at 15,256 feet, it registered a 100% voters turnout, with all 47 eligible voters coming in to exercise their fundamental right.

Tashigang is the highest village in the Spiti Valley and is just 29 km away from the India-China border. It was established ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Before this, a polling station in Hikkim, at 14,400, was the highest in the country.

Excited To Cast Their Vote

NDTV reported that excited voters came to the polling booth, despite it being -16 degrees. Many of them were wearing the traditional Spiti attire, along with the presiding officer there. The authorities told the news publication that food was provided to the voters and a creche was arranged for young children at the polling station.

Out of the 47 registered voters, 29 were men and 18 were women. A 19-year-old first-time voter named Tashi Chonjom said, "I am from this village. We all should vote. I am very happy that I have played my part in a democracy by voting." Another voter, Lobajang Ishe, emphasised the importance of voting to ensure a better future for the Indian democracy.

This village's polling station caters to not only the residents in Tashigang, but to another village called Gete as well. in 2017, the Tashigang polling booth replaced Hikkim during that year's state assembly election to become the highest not just in India, but in the world as well.

High Voter Turnout In Most States

On October 30, the bypolls took place for three Lok Sabha seats and 29 assembly seats across 13 states. According to the Indian Express, most states saw a high turnout of voters being between 50%-80%. The voting for the three Lok Sabha seats took place in Mandi (Himachal Pradesh), Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh). The voting for 29 assembly seats took place in Assam (5), West Bengal (4), Madhya Pradesh (3), Meghalaya (3), Himachal Pradesh (3), Bihar (2), Karnataka (2), Rajasthan (2), Andhra Pradesh (1), Telangana (1), Haryana (1), Maharashtra (1) and Mizoram (1). The votes will be counted on November 2.

