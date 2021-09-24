Untouchability In Ballot: Upper Caste Hindus Threaten To Boycott Polls After Booth Shifted To Dalit Locality

The upper-caste Hindu families in Valasai village of Kambaneri panchayat In Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district have decided to boycott the local body polls reportedly because the polling station has been shifted to a Scheduled Caste-community area.

In order to make the elections happen smoothly, the district officials decided to change the polling booth.



"The station was shifted because a spacious building with toilet facilities was built at the Adi Dravidar Welfare High School premises. The premises have better facility and are just 200 metres from the previous polling booth," said Kadayanallur union block development officer Kanthasamy, reported India Today.

Shifting Of Polling Booth

At the same time, the upper-caste Hindus who were protesting linked the shifting of polling booth to caste equation in the region. The village has upper-caste Hindus, Scheduled Caste (also known as Dalit) community members, and Muslims as voters.



After opposing the change in the polling station, the upper caste Hindu residents said that apart from boycotting the polls, they will also return their government documents to officials if it is not carried out. Officials also shared that a peace talk would be conducted to bring an amicable solution to the situation.

The BDO and other officials hoped that the community would come ahead and participate in the elections.

