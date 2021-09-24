All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Untouchability In Ballot: Upper Caste Hindus Threaten To Boycott Polls After Booth Shifted To Dalit Locality

Image Credits: NDTV (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Untouchability In Ballot: Upper Caste Hindus Threaten To Boycott Polls After Booth Shifted To Dalit Locality

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Tamil Nadu,  24 Sep 2021 10:36 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

The incident was reported from Valasai village in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district which has upper-caste Hindus, Scheduled Caste community members, and Muslims as voters.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The upper-caste Hindu families in Valasai village of Kambaneri panchayat In Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district have decided to boycott the local body polls reportedly because the polling station has been shifted to a Scheduled Caste-community area.

In order to make the elections happen smoothly, the district officials decided to change the polling booth.

"The station was shifted because a spacious building with toilet facilities was built at the Adi Dravidar Welfare High School premises. The premises have better facility and are just 200 metres from the previous polling booth," said Kadayanallur union block development officer Kanthasamy, reported India Today.

Shifting Of Polling Booth

At the same time, the upper-caste Hindus who were protesting linked the shifting of polling booth to caste equation in the region. The village has upper-caste Hindus, Scheduled Caste (also known as Dalit) community members, and Muslims as voters.

After opposing the change in the polling station, the upper caste Hindu residents said that apart from boycotting the polls, they will also return their government documents to officials if it is not carried out. Officials also shared that a peace talk would be conducted to bring an amicable solution to the situation.

The BDO and other officials hoped that the community would come ahead and participate in the elections.

Also Read: With 'Kitab Daan Abhiyan' Bihar's Purnia Is On Its Way To Become Paradise For Book Lovers

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ankita Singh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Hindus 
Polls 
Tamil Nadu 
Elections 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X