Petition Seeking To Stop Melting Temple Gold In TN Crosses 40,000 Mark

An online petition on Change.org against the Tamil Nadu government and is gaining further attention. The petition titled "Tamil Nadu CM: Don't Melt Temple Gold:# Temple Jewels, not government property" claims that those hasty decisions on the government's end are violating the orders of the Madras High Court.

The petition is addressed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and other ministers under him and mentioned that the secular government could not decide which jewels are to be melted. The DMK-led government had recently approved melting of the gold, received as a donation, in the state's temples.

Money Would Be Deposited In Nationalized Banks

According to the government, the amount would then be deposited in nationalized banks, and the funds would then be used to maintain the temples. WION published the government's statement in this regard that its Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) has appointed a panel, which would be headed by three former judges, who would oversee the functioning.

The petition mentioned a suo moto statement by the Madras High Court from June this year, in which the Court said, 'gold audit for temples had not been done for the last 60 years and that there has been no inventory and centralized registry of the jewels'. Further, the Court had directed the State Government to conduct an external audit by India's Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) under the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) expertise. Moreover, the Court had also instructed the government to create a central registry where all the details of the jewels would be uploaded.









The petitioners have also alleged that the government is rushing into their decisions and actions towards melting the temple gold. They pointed out that only temple trustees had the authority on issues about melting the temple gold. During an earlier hearing of the Madras High Court, the government had said that 500 kg of gold has been melted since 1977.





