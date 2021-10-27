All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Postal Ballot Voting Allowed For Voters Above 80 In Punjab

Image Credit: Pexels 

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Postal Ballot Voting Allowed For Voters Above 80 In Punjab

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Punjab,  27 Oct 2021 10:38 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Chief Election Officer said that over one million new voters have already been registered. The final list of the voters would be made public on January 5.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab, Dr S Karuna Raju, said that 24,000 booths in 23 districts are in full swing with preparations for the Assembly elections of 2022. The state election body has decided to provide the postal ballot facility to over five lakh voters aged above 80 years.

The Chief Officer had gone to review the preparations for polling in Amritsar and Tarn Taran, along with the election officials of the districts and senior superintendents of police (SSP). The final list of the voters would be publicly released on January 5, but the drafts of the lists would be tabled in front of the contesting political parties in case they had any objects.

Already More Than One Million New Voters Registered

The Tribune quoted the CEO saying that over one million new voters have been registered so far. Efforts are also underway for young voters above 18 years, transgender people and other non-resident Indians (NRIs) as a part of the electoral process. The Officer directed the concerned authorities to take care of the additional facilities like ramps, availability of drinking water and functional washrooms in all polling booths across the state.

Delhi Was First To Implement Postal Ballot

Ahead of the Bihar elections last year, when COVID was at its peak in the country, the government extended the postal ballot facility to those over 65 years, people infected with the virus, or those showing mild symptoms of the same. The facility was allowed after amending the Conduct of election rules, 1961. Delhi had become the first state to experiment with postal ballots, which were available for people over 80 or those suffering from severe disabilities.

Also Read: SC Appoints Committee, Orders 'Thorough Inquiry' In Pegasus Row

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Postal ballot 
Punjab 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X