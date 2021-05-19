Tamil Nadu: Patient Dies After Receiving Fake Remdesivir Jab At Private Hospital, License Cancelled

After a private hospital in Tindivanam was found violating the Covid treatment protocol, the Health Department on Tuesday took action against it by cancelling the hospital's license.

The hospital was caught selling fake Remdesivir that allegedly resulted in a patient's death.

The action follows a complaint lodged by the brother of the deceased. In his complaint, he mentioned administering fake Remdesivir to the patient at the private hospital, which cost the patient his life.

Dr Raman had tested positive for COVID and received Remdesivir injection through the doctor of the private hospital. However, Raman's health worsened, and he was shifted to a private hospital in Chennai.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that Dr Raman died after the drug was administered, according to his brother. He further informed that the medical team also found it was a fake drug, and the same issue was also taken to the CM's knowledge.

"A team was formed by the DMS, and the hospital was inspected. It also stocked more vials of Remdesivir than it was allocated. They were supposed to have 12, but they had 18. COVID treatment license for the hospital has been cancelled. They should treat patients safely. The hospital was also fined Rs 1 lakh," the minister told The New Indian Express.

After the inspection, health officials cancelled the license under Clinical Establishments Act. The heavy fine was charged for failing to follow the COVID-19 standard operating procedure under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939, reported The News Minute.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan informed that 71 private hospitals had placed orders for Remdesivir on the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation website. He also clarified that action would be taken against doctors who overprescribe the medicine.

According to Health Minister Subramanian, there was no shortage of Remdesivir in Tamil Nadu.