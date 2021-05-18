Cyclone Tauktae: Navy, Coast Guards Rescue 182 From Adrift ONGC Barge, Search Operations Continue

The Coast Guard and Navy rescued 177 men from a barge serving Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) offshore operations on the Mumbai coast that became stranded due to Cyclone Tautkae's high winds and rain.

Around 60 people were rescued from the barge on board before 11 p.m., and the others were rescued overnight. On Monday, Navy Ships were dispatched after receiving a request for assistance for Barge 'P305', which was adrift off Heera Oil Fields in Bombay. There were 273 personnel on board.

#CycloneTauktae

Update on Search And Rescue (SAR) Ops Barge P305



177 personnel rescued so far



First batch of 3 Rescuees brought in by @indiannavy Helo



INS Kochi and INS Kolkata along with MV Offshore Energy and MV Ahalya continue efforts in extremely challenging circumstances. pic.twitter.com/hgaSC9svOh — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) May 18, 2021

The search and rescue operation for Barge P305 is being carried out by INS Kochi, INS Kolkata, Offshore Support Vessel Energy Star, and GreatShip Ahalya.

Another barge, the Gal Constructor, has run aground about 44 nautical miles from Tarapur, stranding 137 people. The crew is being assisted and evacuated by the 'Water Lily' emergency towing vessel, two support boats, and the CGS Samrat reported The Indian Express.

"This is one of the most challenging search and rescue operations I've seen in the last four decades. Four INS are on site. The main operation pertains to searching and rescuing 261 people from Afcons Barge P305, which sank about 60 km away from Mumbai yesterday," said Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Murlidhar Sadashiv Pawar.

The first cyclone that hit India this year is Cyclone Tauktae. It made landfall as an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' in Gujarat on Monday night, then weakened to a very severe cyclonic storm' by Tuesday morning.

