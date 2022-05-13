All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
TN: CM Stalin Writes To PM; CJI To Maintain Social Diversity, Justice In Appointing Top Court Judges

Image Credit- Twitter/ MK Stalin/ Narendra Modi, Wikipedia, Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

TN: CM Stalin Writes To PM; CJI To Maintain Social Diversity, Justice In Appointing Top Court Judges

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Tamil Nadu,  13 May 2022 12:55 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

In a letter addressed to PM Narendra Modi and CJI N V Ramana, the CM reiterated the three demands that he had raised in his speech at the Madras high court function in Chennai on April 23.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India N V Ramana to maintain social diversity and social justice in the appointment of the judges in High Courts and Supreme Court and to establish permanent regional benches of the apex court in New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Stalin also urged on Thursday, May 12, to initiate appropriate steps to declare Tamil as the official language of the Madras High Court and its bench, besides English.

'Diversity Deficit'

In an open letter detailing and discussing the demands regarding the functioning of the judiciary, Stalin said it is important that the Supreme Court's and High Court's composition reflects the diverse and pluralistic society of the country. "...we must not lose sight of the fact that the judicial branch also must reflect the spirit of Co-operative Federalism enshrined in our Constitution," he wrote in the letter.

"For the past few years, we have been witnessing declining representation from all the sections of the society in the higher judiciary, leading to a 'diversity deficit'. Judicial diversity is fundamental to the quality of the judging. A broad-based, heterogeneous group of Judges representing various sections of the society as a whole alone can reflect the views and values of society as a whole, particularly on issues involving historical, traditional, linguistic and cultural matters. This is because they would provide wider perspectives since the group of Judges would naturally interpret and enforce the law based on their multi various backgrounds," the letter read.

Establishment Of Permanent Regional Benches Of SC

Another issue that the CM raised, citing as another federal character which must reflect in the judiciary, is the Permanent Regional Benches of the Supreme Court of India. "When the Constitution was enacted, it was in the contemplation of the framers of the Constitution that all citizens of this country, rich or poor, must have direct access to the Court. That is why they enacted Article 32, a privilege not available in most other countries," he wrote in the letter.

"While there are 25 High Courts across the nation, it is seen from data that the number of appeals being filed in the Supreme Court is more from States around the NCR region than States located further away from Delhi," the letter read.

He said that the legislature has been conscious of its high time to establish Permanent Regional Benches and recalled that the Standing Committees of Parliament had recommended the same in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008 and most recently in 2021.

Official Language of The High Courts

The last aspect raised by the TN chief minister as the importance of co-operative federalism is the official language of the High Courts. He noted that in four HCs, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Hindi had been authorised as the official language in addition to English.

He asked what impedes making the official language of other States the official language of the HC, in addition to English?

"In this regard, I wish to inform that State has taken several initiatives to bring out standard books on Law in Tamil and moreover as a language that is both Classical and a vibrant modern language it would be perfectly suitable to be used in the High Court," the letter read.

Further Stalin requested steps to be taken to declare Tamil, which is the official language of the Government of the State, as the official language of the High Court of Judicature at Madras and its Bench at Madurai, in addition to English.

In a letter addressed to the PM and CJI, the CM reiterated the three demands that he had raised in his speech at the Madras high court function in Chennai on April 23.

Also Read: 4 CBI Officers Arrested, Dismissed From Service For Involvement In Fake Raid On Chandigarh-Based Firm

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Tamil Nadu 
MK Stalin 
Top Court Judges 
PM Modi 
Chief Justice of india 

Must Reads

Living In An Isolated Corner Of India Without Connecting Roads For Over 4 Decades: Lisu Tribe
TN: CM Stalin Writes To PM; CJI To Maintain Social Diversity, Justice In Appointing Top Court Judges
This 8-Yr-Old Child Prodigy Holds Several Records For Solving Advanced Math Problems
Misleading Tweet Shared By NDTV On Congress Newly Proposed "One-Family-One-Ticket" Policy
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X