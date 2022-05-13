All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
4 CBI Officers Arrested, Dismissed From Service For Involvement In Fake Raid On Chandigarh-Based Firm

Image Credit- NDTV, Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

4 CBI Officers Arrested, Dismissed From Service For Involvement In Fake Raid On Chandigarh-Based Firm

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Delhi,  13 May 2022 9:23 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The officers were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 388, with a minimum sentence of 10-year imprisonment and a maximum of life imprisonment.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In the swiftest action against erring personnel, the premier investigating agency of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has dismissed its four sub-inspectors under a stringent constitutional provision and arrested them.

The officers were allegedly involved in a fake raid on a firm in Chandigarh to extort money after apprehending them in a corruption case; officials said on May 12.

Zero-Tolerance Policy Towards Corruption

As part of its zero-tolerance policy toward corruption, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, the CBI director, swung into action after the embarrassing episode was brought to his attention.

He found prima facie involvement of his men and immediately issued directives to dismiss the accused officers from their service, invoking Article 311 of the Indian Constitution. As per Article 311, presidential pleasure stands withdrawn, and a government official is dismissed from service.

RC Joshi, the CBI Spokesperson, said, "As part of its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and other offences, not only in respect of those from outside but its own officials, CBI on receipt of the complaint immediately registered a case, identified its three other officials allegedly involved in the matter and effected their arrests. Taking a serious note of this act on part of these delinquent officials, all four of them were dismissed from service," quoted NDTV.

Accused Officials Worked At CBI's Delhi-Based Units

The indicted officials, Sumit Gupta, Pradeep Rana, Ankur Kumar, and Akash Ahlawat, all ranked as sub-inspectors at the CBI's Delhi-based units were taken into custody by the investigating agency on Wednesday night and Thursday.

The officers were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence), with a minimum sentence of 10-year imprisonment and a maximum of life imprisonment.

The four terminated officers worked in anti-corruption units, the economic offence wing and the Interpol protocol division of the agency.

Conducted Fake Raid To Extort Money

The entire episode came to notice after a Chandigarh-based businessman approached the agency with a complaint on May 10. He mentioned that six people, including four CBI officials, had entered his office and threatened him with arrest for supporting and providing money to terrorists. The officials claimed to have information regarding it.

Joshi said, "It was further alleged that the accused forcefully took the complainant in a car and demanded ₹25 lakh from him," quoted Hindustan Times.

During the fake raid, a commotion was created, and one of the officers was rounded up, officials said, adding that the others were also identified later. Joshi informed that the CBI executed a search operation at the premises of the accused officials, during which incriminating documents were recovered.

The four dismissed sub-inspectors were produced before a special court by the Chandigarh branch of the CBI and remanded in the agency's two-day custody.

Also Read: CBI Raids 40 Places Across India Over Foreign Funding 'Violations' By NGOs

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
CBI Officers 
CBI Delhi Unit 
Money Extortion 
Fake Raid 

Must Reads

Alarming! Marriages Among Blood Relatives Doubles The Risk Of Birth Defects
4 CBI Officers Arrested, Dismissed From Service For Involvement In Fake Raid On Chandigarh-Based Firm
Odisha: BMC Plans To Launch Ambulance-Like Vehicle For Street Animals Needing Medical Attention
From Turning Pro In 2019 To Striking Gold At Deaflympics: Here's Diksha Dagar's Inspiring Journey So Far
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X