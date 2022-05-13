4 CBI Officers Arrested, Dismissed From Service For Involvement In Fake Raid On Chandigarh-Based Firm

In the swiftest action against erring personnel, the premier investigating agency of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has dismissed its four sub-inspectors under a stringent constitutional provision and arrested them.

The officers were allegedly involved in a fake raid on a firm in Chandigarh to extort money after apprehending them in a corruption case; officials said on May 12.

Zero-Tolerance Policy Towards Corruption

As part of its zero-tolerance policy toward corruption, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, the CBI director, swung into action after the embarrassing episode was brought to his attention.

He found prima facie involvement of his men and immediately issued directives to dismiss the accused officers from their service, invoking Article 311 of the Indian Constitution. As per Article 311, presidential pleasure stands withdrawn, and a government official is dismissed from service.

RC Joshi, the CBI Spokesperson, said, "As part of its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and other offences, not only in respect of those from outside but its own officials, CBI on receipt of the complaint immediately registered a case, identified its three other officials allegedly involved in the matter and effected their arrests. Taking a serious note of this act on part of these delinquent officials, all four of them were dismissed from service," quoted NDTV.

Accused Officials Worked At CBI's Delhi-Based Units

The indicted officials, Sumit Gupta, Pradeep Rana, Ankur Kumar, and Akash Ahlawat, all ranked as sub-inspectors at the CBI's Delhi-based units were taken into custody by the investigating agency on Wednesday night and Thursday.

The officers were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence), with a minimum sentence of 10-year imprisonment and a maximum of life imprisonment.

The four terminated officers worked in anti-corruption units, the economic offence wing and the Interpol protocol division of the agency.

Conducted Fake Raid To Extort Money

The entire episode came to notice after a Chandigarh-based businessman approached the agency with a complaint on May 10. He mentioned that six people, including four CBI officials, had entered his office and threatened him with arrest for supporting and providing money to terrorists. The officials claimed to have information regarding it.

Joshi said, "It was further alleged that the accused forcefully took the complainant in a car and demanded ₹25 lakh from him," quoted Hindustan Times.

During the fake raid, a commotion was created, and one of the officers was rounded up, officials said, adding that the others were also identified later. Joshi informed that the CBI executed a search operation at the premises of the accused officials, during which incriminating documents were recovered.

The four dismissed sub-inspectors were produced before a special court by the Chandigarh branch of the CBI and remanded in the agency's two-day custody.

Also Read: CBI Raids 40 Places Across India Over Foreign Funding 'Violations' By NGOs