CBI Raids 40 Places Across India Over Foreign Funding Violations By NGOs

Image Credit: NDTV (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

CBI Raids 40 Places Across India Over Foreign Funding 'Violations' By NGOs

Noureen Begum

Writer: Noureen Begum

Noureen Begum

Noureen Begum

Remote Intern

I am currently pursuing my UG 2nd year programme at Meenakshi College for Women. I am quite passionate about writing and I will put all my efforts while doing my writing work. I would like to increase my writing ability by this Internship as this is a great opportunity and I will try to do my level best.

See article by Noureen Begum

India,  11 May 2022 8:33 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

As many as six public servants have also been caught red-handed receiving bribes and detained. More than ₹2 crores in hawala transactions have also been seized.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted multiple raids at 40 different locations on May 10 linked to NGO representatives, their middlemen and home ministry officials for allegedly facilitating the violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). The CBI also confirmed that hawala transactions worth ₹2 crores had been detected so far in the raids. The investigation body launched raids across the country and apprehended six officials of the FCRA division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) who allegedly facilitated clearances to NGOs. CBI laid a trap and captured a few accused individuals when bribes were being exchanged, which includes public servants as well.

FCRA Clearances!

NGOs receiving funds from foreign donors should mandatorily register themselves and take approvals for such transactions. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently found violations in such transactions and did not accord approvals to several NGOs, including the prominent ones.

Since 2020, the union minister has refused to renew the foreign funding licence of 466 non-government organisations to not fulfil the eligibility criteria according to the provisions of the law, according to the data tabled by the ministry in Parliament, reported Hindustan Times.

What Are The Alleged Violations?

MHA sensed wrongdoing in clearances and sounded CBI with inputs, making them launch a nationwide crackdown. The agency has detained 14 people, including government officials. The individuals were already acting in violation of the provision of FCRA, and they were also felicitating illegal clearance in exchange for bribes, reported TimesNow.

The CBI was asked to take necessary actions against all those involved in the violations. Top officials of the Home Minister met Amit Sha, who directed them to take strict action against those involved in the sources.

Also Read: West Bengal: BJP Worker Found Dead Ahead Of Amit Shah's Two-Day Visit, Shah Calls For CBI Probe

Writer : Noureen Begum
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
CBI 
FCRA 
MHA 
NGO 

