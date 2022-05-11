CBI Raids 40 Places Across India Over Foreign Funding 'Violations' By NGOs

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted multiple raids at 40 different locations on May 10 linked to NGO representatives, their middlemen and home ministry officials for allegedly facilitating the violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). The CBI also confirmed that hawala transactions worth ₹2 crores had been detected so far in the raids. The investigation body launched raids across the country and apprehended six officials of the FCRA division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) who allegedly facilitated clearances to NGOs. CBI laid a trap and captured a few accused individuals when bribes were being exchanged, which includes public servants as well.

FCRA Clearances!

NGOs receiving funds from foreign donors should mandatorily register themselves and take approvals for such transactions. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently found violations in such transactions and did not accord approvals to several NGOs, including the prominent ones.

Since 2020, the union minister has refused to renew the foreign funding licence of 466 non-government organisations to not fulfil the eligibility criteria according to the provisions of the law, according to the data tabled by the ministry in Parliament, reported Hindustan Times.

What Are The Alleged Violations?

MHA sensed wrongdoing in clearances and sounded CBI with inputs, making them launch a nationwide crackdown. The agency has detained 14 people, including government officials. The individuals were already acting in violation of the provision of FCRA, and they were also felicitating illegal clearance in exchange for bribes, reported TimesNow.

The CBI was asked to take necessary actions against all those involved in the violations. Top officials of the Home Minister met Amit Sha, who directed them to take strict action against those involved in the sources.

