West Bengal: BJP Worker Found Dead Ahead Of Amit Shahs Two-Day Visit, Shah Calls For CBI Probe

Trending
West Bengal: BJP Worker Found Dead Ahead Of Amit Shah's Two-Day Visit, Shah Calls For CBI Probe

West Bengal,  6 May 2022 11:38 AM GMT

The family of the deceased claimed that Chowrasia had been on the receiving end of threats after TMC came to power in 2020. The police have not found any suicide letter on the spot.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was found dead in an abandoned building in Cossipore on May 6. He was slated to lead a bike rally to welcome Amit Shah. This development comes right before Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled two-day visit to West Bengal starting today.

The BJP Yuva Morcha Activist, Arjun Chowrasia, was found hanging in the building around the Ghosh Bagan area. Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been accused by the BJP leaders of murdering him just when Shah is set to arrive as a cruel welcome. BJP spokesperson, Samik Bhattacharya, has offered his condolences and stated that Shah would be visiting the residence of Chowrasia. A senior leader at the BJP said that the Home Minister told him to cancel his huge reception at the N.S.C Bose Airport.

Another 'Conspiracy' By TMC

BJP Senior Bengal leader, Rahul Sinha, has claimed that TMC's top-ranking leaders are behind this murder. "Our worker Arjun Chowrasia was murdered and hanged in the same Trinamool-style only because Home Minister Amit Shah's programmes are scheduled today," said a BJP spokesperson.

The family of the deceased claimed that Chowrasia had been on the receiving end of threats after TMC came to power in 2020 as reported by News 18. Although, the police have not found any suicide letter on the spot.

However, TMC has clearly refuted these allegations as baseless and asked all stakeholders to let the police do their investigation without disruptions. TMC MLA Atin Ghosh exclaimed, "How can you decide what has happened before a post-mortem? Why call only Amit shah? Call the Prime Minister." He argued that BJP is doing so because of ulterior motives in politics. As tensions rise between the political parties, Shah has landed in West Bengal today. Police have informed that the investigation regarding this incident has begun.

After the incident, Shah visited Chowrasia's home to meet his grieving family. He also stated that this incident calls for a probe by CBI.

"Yesterday TMC celebrated one year of its third term in office and now we have this case of Chowrasia being killed," the home minister said. He also added that Union Home Ministry is taking serious note of Chowrasia's death and has sought a report on it.

The home minister also said Chowrasia's family had complained that his body had been taken away forcibly. The TMC meanwhile claimed Chowrasia was associated with the party and not the BJP.

Also Read: BJP Leaders Falsely Claim Victims Who Were Burnt Alive In West Bengal Are Hindus

