This TN Minister Took Govt School Students Abroad After They Excelled In Online Quiz Competition

In a rare gesture, around 68 Tamil Nadu government school students of class 11 were taken to Sharjah, Dubai, on an educational tour. These students received this opportunity after excelling in an online state-level quiz competition.

The state school education minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, along with five teachers, three officials from the education department, and students, visited Sharjah from November 10 to 13, primarily to visit International Book Fair, schools, and libraries.

The students who travelled to Dubai from Tamil Nadu also shared their experiences. A student of class 11 mentioned that they had a great air travel experience and explored several places in Dubai.

Sharjah International Book Festival

The minister and the public school students participated in the Sharjah International Book Festival on Day 3 of their educational tour. The minister addressed the students and emphasised the importance and significance of reading. He also invited the officials of Sharjah to the Chennai International Book Festival, which is expected to be organised next year.

Poyyamozhi took to Twitter, shared pictures of the event, and wrote, "Under the guidance of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M. K. Stalin, we participated in Sharjah International Book Festival with government school students."

Apart from the book festival, the students were also taken to the palace of the Abu Dhabi royal family. The students learnt about the described history and development of the United Arab Emirates. They also visited the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum and explored several facts about the progressive place.

According to the state education department, the knowledge tour was scheduled for last year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tour was postponed. The expenses of the visit were met under the Corporate Social Responsibility funds.

