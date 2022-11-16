All section
Caste discrimination
This TN Minister Took Govt School Students Abroad After They Excelled In Online Quiz Competition

Image Credit: Twitter/ Anbil Mahesh, Anbil Mahesh

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

This TN Minister Took Govt School Students Abroad After They Excelled In Online Quiz Competition

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Tamil Nadu,  16 Nov 2022 11:11 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

As many as 68 government school students of class 11 who excelled in an online state-level quiz competition were taken on a four-day educational tour to Sharjah, Dubai, by the school education minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

In a rare gesture, around 68 Tamil Nadu government school students of class 11 were taken to Sharjah, Dubai, on an educational tour. These students received this opportunity after excelling in an online state-level quiz competition.

The state school education minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, along with five teachers, three officials from the education department, and students, visited Sharjah from November 10 to 13, primarily to visit International Book Fair, schools, and libraries.

The students who travelled to Dubai from Tamil Nadu also shared their experiences. A student of class 11 mentioned that they had a great air travel experience and explored several places in Dubai.

Sharjah International Book Festival

The minister and the public school students participated in the Sharjah International Book Festival on Day 3 of their educational tour. The minister addressed the students and emphasised the importance and significance of reading. He also invited the officials of Sharjah to the Chennai International Book Festival, which is expected to be organised next year.

Poyyamozhi took to Twitter, shared pictures of the event, and wrote, "Under the guidance of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M. K. Stalin, we participated in Sharjah International Book Festival with government school students."

Apart from the book festival, the students were also taken to the palace of the Abu Dhabi royal family. The students learnt about the described history and development of the United Arab Emirates. They also visited the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum and explored several facts about the progressive place.

According to the state education department, the knowledge tour was scheduled for last year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tour was postponed. The expenses of the visit were met under the Corporate Social Responsibility funds.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Tamil Nadu 
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi 
Educational Tour 
Online Quiz 

