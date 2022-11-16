Chess Player Bhakti Kulkarni Becomes Goa's First Woman Recipient Of Prestigious Arjuna Award

All section
Sports
Goa,  16 Nov 2022 9:17 AM GMT

Chess Master Bhakti Kulkarni has become the first woman in Goa to receive the second-highest sporting honour, the Arjuna Award. It will be presented to Bhakti by President Droupadi Murmu on November 30 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The International Chess Master, Bhakti Kulkarni, will receive the Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu on November 30 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. She has set a new bar for women athletes in India with her constant hard work and dedication.

With this feat, Kulkarni has also become the first Goan woman to receive the second-highest sporting honour. Earlier, only two Goans were conferred with the Arjuna Award- Bruno Coutinho (2001) and Padma Shri Brahmanand Shankhwalkar (1998), both in football.

25 Athletes Selected For The Honour

This year, 25 athletes have been selected for the prestigious Arjuna Award, including shuttlers Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, chess player R Praggnanandhaa, athletes Eldhose Paul, Avinash Sable, and woman boxer Nikhat Zareen, reported ABP Live.

The prestigious award for the 30-year-old International Chess Master comes as due recognition for her performance on several global platforms. She bagged a bronze medal at the 44th Chess Olympiad and helped India to get recognition in games like Chess. She is a pioneer of the sport in Goa, as she has won several other titles, including the Asian Chess Women's Championship.

Know How Statemen's Reacted

After the announcement of the Arjuna Award recipients, which mentions the name of Bhakti Kulkarni, several state leaders extended their wishes. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), and other party leaders congratulated her on this feat.

CM Sawant took to Twitter and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Chess Player, International Master Bhakti Kulkarni on being conferred with the prestigious Arjun Award. A proud moment for the people of Goa."

An MLA from Goa, Krishna Daji Salkar, also congratulated her on Twitter. He wrote, "Hearty congratulations to #InternationalMaster and #WomanGrandmaster Goa Ms. Bhakti Kulkarni for being conferred with the prestigious #ArjunaAward for her achievements in Chess. First, #GoanWoman and the first non-Footballer to have won this award in Goa."

Several other party leaders also congratulated the International Chess Master and mentioned that this feat would promote and increase women's participation in sports in the coming times.

