All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
FIFA World Cup: Meet This Keralite, Representing India On Global Stage As Belgiums Wellness Coach

Image Credit: Twitter/ Indian Football Team

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

FIFA World Cup: Meet This Keralite, Representing India On Global Stage As Belgium's Wellness Coach

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  16 Nov 2022 6:50 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Vinay Menon, who comes from Kerala, has made it to the Belgium team as a backroom staff for the FIFA World Cup tournament. He will work as a wellness coach for the team players, looking after their physical and mental well-being.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Not on the field but in certain other roles, India is represented very much at the FIFA World Cup tournament, which is scheduled to commence on November 20 in Qatar. Coming from Kerala, India, Vinay Menon has made it to the Belgium team for the upcoming football showdown.

The 48-year-old Keralite will work as a wellness coach for the Belgium team and will look after team players' physical and mental health. As a wellness coach, he is responsible for recovering the player's body from injuries and developing mental strategies it helps players perform at the optimal level.

Representing India At FIFA World Cup

After getting the opportunity, Menon said, "I feel proud to have gotten this opportunity to be with the Belgian national team in the World Cup. It makes me happy that I can represent India and make my country proud in my way," AIFF reported.

He is also looking forward to getting support for the Belgium team from Indian football fans traveling to Qatar to attend FIFA World Cup 2022. He said, "India might not have a team yet in the World Cup, but I hope that all Indians traveling to Qatar for the matches will come and support Belgium."

Know About Vinay Menon

The Belgium team's wellness coach has also been associated with Chelsea FC, one of the top clubs in Europe. He played a leading role in the backroom for the Chelsea squads that won the UEFA Champions League twice during the 2011-12 and 2020-21 seasons.

Menon attended Pondicherry University to complete his MPhil before starting his career in Cheraii village, Kerala. Later, he moved to Pune to study yoga science at the Kaivalydhan Institute. At first, he was exposed to the game of football as a personal coach of Roman Abramovic (former Chelsea owner).

He hopes to work in the same capacity for the Indian Football team one day. In a statement, he mentioned that if Belgium, with 11 million population, can make it to the FIFA World Cup, India can also reach the global stage. By 2030, Menon believes India will play in the world cup tournament.

Also Read: Rich Culture & History Of Manipur! Know About This 500 Year-Old Asia's Largest All-Women Market

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
FIFA World Cup 2022 
World Cup Qatar 
Vinay Menon 

Must Reads

Did Iran Issue Death Sentences To 15000 Protestors Over Anti-Hijab Protests? Know The Truth!
Mehrauli Murder: Contrary To Claims On Social Media, Aaftab Poonawala Is From The Muslim Community
This TN Minister Took Govt School Students Abroad After They Excelled In Online Quiz Competition
Bengaluru Gears Up To Be India's First Arogya City By Reducing Growth Of Non-Communicable Diseases
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X