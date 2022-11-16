FIFA World Cup: Meet This Keralite, Representing India On Global Stage As Belgium's Wellness Coach

Not on the field but in certain other roles, India is represented very much at the FIFA World Cup tournament, which is scheduled to commence on November 20 in Qatar. Coming from Kerala, India, Vinay Menon has made it to the Belgium team for the upcoming football showdown.

The 48-year-old Keralite will work as a wellness coach for the Belgium team and will look after team players' physical and mental health. As a wellness coach, he is responsible for recovering the player's body from injuries and developing mental strategies it helps players perform at the optimal level.

Representing India At FIFA World Cup

After getting the opportunity, Menon said, "I feel proud to have gotten this opportunity to be with the Belgian national team in the World Cup. It makes me happy that I can represent India and make my country proud in my way," AIFF reported.

He is also looking forward to getting support for the Belgium team from Indian football fans traveling to Qatar to attend FIFA World Cup 2022. He said, "India might not have a team yet in the World Cup, but I hope that all Indians traveling to Qatar for the matches will come and support Belgium."

Know About Vinay Menon

The Belgium team's wellness coach has also been associated with Chelsea FC, one of the top clubs in Europe. He played a leading role in the backroom for the Chelsea squads that won the UEFA Champions League twice during the 2011-12 and 2020-21 seasons.

Menon attended Pondicherry University to complete his MPhil before starting his career in Cheraii village, Kerala. Later, he moved to Pune to study yoga science at the Kaivalydhan Institute. At first, he was exposed to the game of football as a personal coach of Roman Abramovic (former Chelsea owner).

He hopes to work in the same capacity for the Indian Football team one day. In a statement, he mentioned that if Belgium, with 11 million population, can make it to the FIFA World Cup, India can also reach the global stage. By 2030, Menon believes India will play in the world cup tournament.

