All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Tamil Nadu Fishermen Go On Strike Demanding Release Of 68 Fishermen Detained By Sri Lankan Navy

Photo Credit: ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Go On Strike Demanding Release Of 68 Fishermen Detained By Sri Lankan Navy

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Tamil Nadu,  24 Dec 2021 4:22 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had announced that India had taken up the topic of an early release of boats and Indian fishermen with the Sri Lankan government.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Numerous fishermen on Wednesday, December 23, went on a massive strike at Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram and Thangachimadam calling for the government to take prompt action on ensuring the release of all 68 fishermen who have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

68 Fishermen Detained

Furthermore, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had announced that India has taken up the topic of an early release of boats and Indian fishermen with the Sri Lankan government.

While reacting to media queries on the detention of Indian fishermen, Arindam Bagchi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, claimed that India is mainly concerned regarding the detention of the Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities between December 18-20, as per ANI reports.

The Back Story

According to the information, 10 boats and 68 fishermen have been taken into custody by the Lankan authorities. Reports state that this was conducted to curb the impact of foreign fishermen poaching in their water, to protect the livelihood of the local fishing communities, and the sustainability of fishery resources of Sri Lanka.

"Our High Commission in Colombo has taken up the issue of early release of the Indian fishermen and boats with the Government of Sri Lanka," he added.

Furthermore, Bagchi also spoke about one fisherman who was facing health issues and added that the Indian Consular Officer has already visited him in the hospital to check on the welfare of the fisherman.

Also Read: Revenue & Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput Tops List Of Electricity Bill Defaulters In Madhya Pradesh

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Tamil Nadu 
Sri Lankan Navy 
Fishermen 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X