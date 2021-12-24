Tamil Nadu Fishermen Go On Strike Demanding Release Of 68 Fishermen Detained By Sri Lankan Navy

Numerous fishermen on Wednesday, December 23, went on a massive strike at Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram and Thangachimadam calling for the government to take prompt action on ensuring the release of all 68 fishermen who have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

68 Fishermen Detained

Furthermore, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had announced that India has taken up the topic of an early release of boats and Indian fishermen with the Sri Lankan government.

While reacting to media queries on the detention of Indian fishermen, Arindam Bagchi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, claimed that India is mainly concerned regarding the detention of the Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities between December 18-20, as per ANI reports.

The Back Story

According to the information, 10 boats and 68 fishermen have been taken into custody by the Lankan authorities. Reports state that this was conducted to curb the impact of foreign fishermen poaching in their water, to protect the livelihood of the local fishing communities, and the sustainability of fishery resources of Sri Lanka.

"Our High Commission in Colombo has taken up the issue of early release of the Indian fishermen and boats with the Government of Sri Lanka," he added.

Furthermore, Bagchi also spoke about one fisherman who was facing health issues and added that the Indian Consular Officer has already visited him in the hospital to check on the welfare of the fisherman.

