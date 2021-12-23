Revenue & Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput Tops List Of Electricity Bill Defaulters In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput topped the list of electricity bill defaulters released by the state electricity department. On the list, the name of Govind's elder brother Gulab Singh Rajput, Collector's Bungalow, CEO of Cantt including doctors, SP Office, social workers, colonizers and actors are also included.

As per the Electricity Department, the MP Revenue and Transport Minister topped the defaulter's list with a sum of Rs 84,388 is outstanding against him, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Gulab Singh is currently ranked fifth on the list with an outstanding amount of ₹34,667 against him.

Electricity Bill Recovery

According to the Electricity Department, Vakilchand Gupta has to pay ₹ 40,209, CEO of Cantt has an amount of Rs 24,700, Suryansh Sushil Tiwari has ₹ 27,073, Office of Superintendent of Police (SP) has a debt of ₹ 23,428, Collector's Bungalow has an amount of ₹11,445, and office of SAF 16 Battalion has to pay ₹ 18,650 are on the list of defaulters.

Meanwhile, the Electricity Department has already notified that the defaulters through SMS to pay their bills.

Furthermore, a request has also been sent to deposit the outstanding amount as soon as possible. If the department does not receive the outstanding amount as soon as possible, they have the right to cut the connections.

Speaking about the electricity bill recovery, SK Sinha, Engineer of the Electricity Department, stated that there are nearly 91,000 consumers in the Sagar Nagar division, out of them just 67,000 have paid bills.

"No one is above the law, whether it's me Energy Minister. Laws are the same for everyone. I appeal to those consumers who are capable to pay their bills immediately in the public interest and if they do not, then surely the government will do its work. Those who are capable and if they do not pay their bills, then their electricity connections will also be cut," Singh told ANI.

Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh has also appealed to the consumers to pay their dues immediately while adding that 'laws are the same for everyone'.

