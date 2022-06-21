All section
Caste discrimination
Here's Why This Tamil Nadu Doctor Bought A Car Using Just Rs 10 Coins In Dharmapuri

Image Credit: India Today and India Today

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Here's Why This Tamil Nadu Doctor Bought A Car Using Just Rs 10 Coins In Dharmapuri

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Tamil Nadu,  21 Jun 2022 7:19 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-06-21T12:50:26+05:30

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

A 27-year-old doctor collected approximately 60,000 ₹10 coins and used them to buy a car in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri for a very unique reason!

A 27-year-old homoeopath collected approximately 60,000 ₹10 coins and used them to buy a car to raise awareness amongst Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri locals. The sole reason behind the doctor opting to do so is reportedly due to most people and traders refusing to accept ₹10 coins in the city.

While explaining his decision to do so, Dr A Vetrivel, who also runs a school, revealed that nearly a month ago, when he was interacting with a few of his students, he noticed that a couple of them were playing with the ₹10 coins. Upon asking them why they were playing with coins, the students informed him that the coins were useless, reported The New Indian Express.

Vetrivel added that these kids were not wrong about it, as most shops in Dharmapuri do not accept ₹10 coins usually. So, he came up with a plan and decided to bring awareness to the locals. As per the report, Dr A Vetrivel then went door to door in his locality to collect coins and exchange them with ₹10 notes for nearly 30 days. He also added that he collected coins from banks as well."

A Bizarre But Unique Way To Bring Awareness

"I collected 60,000 coins from Harur alone. I bought a car with the collected coins," Dr A Vetrivel was quoted as saying. He also added that it was fairly easy, as individuals were more than happy to exchange the coins for notes.

The 27-year-old further revealed that he carried the coins to the showroom inside small plastic bags, and the dealer had to verify it with numerous banks before finalising the transaction.

Also Read: Outrageous! Food Delivery Agent Thrashed, Spat On By Lucknow Man For Being 'Untouchable'

Tamil Nadu 
Car 
Dharmapuri 
doctor 

In Yet Another Incident, Physically Challenged Artist Denied Boarding By Alliance Air Due To Battery-Operated Wheelchair
How This Musician Turned Entrepreneur Helps Students Strike A Chord With Math Learning
Video Of Girl Thrashing A Man In MP Falsely Linked To Hijab Row, Shared With Communal Spin
This Documentary By Mihir Fadnavis Captures Pandemic's Aftermath By Showcasing Unscripted Reality
