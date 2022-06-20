Outrageous! Food Delivery Agent Thrashed, Spat On By Lucknow Man For Being 'Untouchable'

In yet another shocking incident in India involving food delivery agents, a customer in Uttar Pradesh's state capital Lucknow allegedly shouted casteist slur at a Zomato food delivery personnel, reportedly abused and thrashed, and then even spat on his face, police confirmed.

The entire incident happened when the delivery person arrived at the destination to deliver an order to the customer, who then had asked him his name. Upon hearing the delivery person's name, the customer in question rejected to accept the order from an 'untouchable'. On the back of this, the victim by the name of Vineet Kumar, filed an FIR against the person.

CCTV Footage Being Scanned

Qasim Abidi, Additional Commissioner of Police, East Zone, stated that an FIR had been filed under the charges of the SC and ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and a few other sections as well. Furthermore, Abidi also revealed that CCTV footage in the area is also being scanned to trace the accused, reported News18.

"Probe has been given to the ACP Cantonment who would record statements of both the victim and accused on Monday," he was quoted as saying by the outlet.

As per Kumar, he was instructed to deliver an order at a house on the evening of June 18. The Zomato delivery person also added that the person in question came out of the residence and had asked for his caste and name.

"On getting to know that I belonged to a Scheduled Caste, he used casteist remarks, saying he will not take the order from the hands of an untouchable. I told him to place order cancellation if he did not want to accept the order," the victim alleged in his FIR to the police.

Furthermore, Kumar also claimed that the accused spat at his face and thrashed him with 10-12 persons who came out of his residence.

Attacks On Food Delivery Personnel!

This is not the first attack on a food delivery agent in the country; recently, a young female employee of a Domino's Pizza store was grabbed by the hair and thrashed in public by a group of four women in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. A video clip, circulated across all social media platforms, showed four women beating up the victim using fists and sticks for allegedly staring at them.

They kept hitting her even when she fell to the ground, crying in pain. No one in the video was seen to come to her rescue either.

Later, a police case was registered, and an investigation was also underway. The four suspects are allegedly a part of a local gang, and the video of the assault was allegedly made viral by the gang itself.

Also Read: Rs 500 Reward For Sharing Photo Of Wrongly Parked Vehicle, Nitin Gadkari Talks About 'New Law Soon'