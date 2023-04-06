Tamil Nadu CM’s Aptitude Test Scheme Promises Higher Education To 1,000 Students

Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Aptitude Test Scheme on Wednesday, through which 1,000 students from Class 10 will be selected annually and given Rs 1,000 per month until they graduate from Class 12.

In addition, the students will receive instruction from prestigious educational establishments, such as IIT-Madras, and will receive Rs 12,000 annually for pursuing higher education. Stalin announced at an event that took place at IIT-Madras. As part of the "IIT for All" program, electronic experiment kits were given to 500 teachers from 250 schools.



He further added that students who want to become more employable or conduct research need to have a solid foundation in electronics, and in the next five to six years, it is anticipated that 10,000 electronic scientists will be required. The project's implementation will also be assisted by the Indian Literacy Project, as per a report in The New Indian Express.

Raising State's Educational Standards

V Kamakoti, director of IIT-Madras, stated, "Initially, we conducted a three-day training program for 504 teachers from 252 schools." The event was attended by senior officials, including Health Minister M Subramaniam, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

The chief minister also stated that this was yet another step in the state government's ongoing efforts to raise the state's educational standards, which include the breakfast scheme, Pudumai Pen, Naan Mudhalvan, and Illam Thedi Kalvi. "The opportunities that follow will also be equally available to everyone if everyone gets an equal education," Stalin stated.

V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, stated, "Just like computer science, electronics should be introduced in schools starting in Class IX because there will be a huge demand for the workforce in the sector in the coming years and that electronic kit is a step toward it." He was speaking about the electronic tools that are distributed in schools. "It has been decided that the program will allow students to complete 100 experiments in four years by allowing them to perform 25 experiments per year," he stated.

Also Read: Heartwarming! Biker Distributes Water Bottles To Traffic Policemen In Hyderabad