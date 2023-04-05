All section
Heartwarming! Biker Distributes Water Bottles To Traffic Policemen In Hyderabad

Image Credits: Instagram

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Heartwarming! Biker Distributes Water Bottles To Traffic Policemen In Hyderabad

Ananya Behera

Writer: Ananya Behera

Ananya Behera

Ananya Behera

Remote Intern

I am a Master student of Mass Communication and Media Technologies freshly venturing into the professional field of writing, content creation and media. Information regarding national and global affairs, arts, philosophy and new media phenomena have my attention; with focus on shaping authentic and coherent pieces.

See article by Ananya Behera

Telangana,  5 April 2023 11:56 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

A man was seen giving water bottles to traffic police officers in Hyderabad in a video that is going viral and is winning the hearts of internet users.

Traffic cops perform their responsibility of monitoring traffic in a wide range of climate, be it searing summer intensity or weighty downpours. Despite the fact that their presence is necessary for traffic to run smoothly, commuters rarely acknowledge or thank them for their efforts.

A man is seen giving water bottles to traffic police officers in Hyderabad in a video that is going viral and winning internet users' hearts.

Nikhil Nayak, a blogger, shared the video on Instagram on Walk 12 and it has gotten more than 5.5 million perspectives. He rode around on a motorcycle and gave out bottles of chilled water from his bag to the traffic cops working the city's intersections.

When they received the water bottles, they smiled, indicating their gratitude. Telangana Traffic police," he described the video.



Internet Left Amazed

A user commented, "Thanks bro, my brother is second person." Other than showing off their bikes, this is the real bike vlog that every biker should do. Love u bro,” said one person. A third person remarked, "You contributing to the smile that is out of true hardwork they have done," as per a report in The Indian Express.

Last year in June, a video of a traffic constable clearing the street had turned into a web sensation. The traffic constable was seen sweeping the road of gravel with a broom to ensure motorists' safety. IAS officer Awanish Sharan posted his video to Twitter.

A similar humane and heartwarming act was recently demonstrated by an auto driver in Mumbai and was lauded online. The auto-driver was appreciated by netizens similar to this event for offering novel support.

Also Read: Spread Kindness! Mumbai Autodriver Offers Water Bottles & Biscuits To Passengers, Netizens Applaud

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ananya Behera
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Policemen 
Positive 
Kindness 
Hyderabad 

