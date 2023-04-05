Heartwarming! Biker Distributes Water Bottles To Traffic Policemen In Hyderabad

Traffic cops perform their responsibility of monitoring traffic in a wide range of climate, be it searing summer intensity or weighty downpours. Despite the fact that their presence is necessary for traffic to run smoothly, commuters rarely acknowledge or thank them for their efforts.

A man is seen giving water bottles to traffic police officers in Hyderabad in a video that is going viral and winning internet users' hearts.

Nikhil Nayak, a blogger, shared the video on Instagram on Walk 12 and it has gotten more than 5.5 million perspectives. He rode around on a motorcycle and gave out bottles of chilled water from his bag to the traffic cops working the city's intersections.

When they received the water bottles, they smiled, indicating their gratitude. Telangana Traffic police," he described the video.









Internet Left Amazed

A user commented, "Thanks bro, my brother is second person." Other than showing off their bikes, this is the real bike vlog that every biker should do. Love u bro,” said one person. A third person remarked, "You contributing to the smile that is out of true hardwork they have done," as per a report in The Indian Express.

Last year in June, a video of a traffic constable clearing the street had turned into a web sensation. The traffic constable was seen sweeping the road of gravel with a broom to ensure motorists' safety. IAS officer Awanish Sharan posted his video to Twitter.



A similar humane and heartwarming act was recently demonstrated by an auto driver in Mumbai and was lauded online. The auto-driver was appreciated by netizens similar to this event for offering novel support.

Also Read: Spread Kindness! Mumbai Autodriver Offers Water Bottles & Biscuits To Passengers, Netizens Applaud