A Welcome Move! Tamil Nadu's CM Dashboard To Provide Real-Time Project Monitoring

Tamil Nadu's yet another initiative of streamlining and accelerating the administration has met with much applause. Chief Minister MK Stalin will be launching a state-of-the-art "CM Dashboard - Tamil Nadu 360" at his office on Thursday.

The dashboard would provide real-time information on all the state government initiatives, which would avoid delays in decision-making and improve administrative efficiency. Moreover, the portal would provide information for the storage levels, rainfall patterns, and price mesh to monitor the price stability of over 25 food grains, vegetables, and fruits. Regular government intervention would also provide projections on a possible price increase.

Pre-Disclosing Information About Government Schemes

The Officials said, "It will convey the pulse of the people to the government and depict the awareness about the services of the government to the people. Under this project, the government is pre-disclosing information regarding the status of the schemes to the public. So, it will be an effective way for people to participate in governance. What the Chief Minister knows, the people will also know", The New Indian Express reported.









Use of Advanced Technology And AI

Tamil Nadu has used advanced technology, artificial intelligence and data analytics. The first batch of the dashboards would provide the information regarding the employment trends in the state, which also impacts the economy, civil supplies, Chief Minster's helpline, and the citizens would also be able to access the status of CM in the individual constituency petitions.

The dashboard will be updated round-the-clock by the experts. Under this project, the Tamil Nadu government integrates the existing service mode with the people. The citizens would access all the information about State public sector undertakings, including State-run companies and statutory boards. Though the government would be launching several dashboards soon, the government would make all the information available through a web portal in the next phase.

